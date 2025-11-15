Trump-Epstein live: President rejects longtime ally Marjorie Taylor Greene as MAGA civil war deepens
Trump called Greene - who is expected to vote next week on a proposal to force the government to release more Epstein files - a ‘ranting lunatic’
President Donald Trump has called his longtime ally Marjorie Taylor Greene a “ranting lunatic” and accused her of going “far left” as their rift deepens over the release of the Epstein files.
Trump tore into the Georgia Republican late on Friday after she accused the White House of a “huge miscalculation” in brushing off the latest attempts to release more files.
“I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support,” Trump wrote, adding that he no longer takes Greene’s calls.
Greene called the President’s vitriol “astonishing” and accused Trump of coming after her to “make an example to scare all the other Republicans” from voting for more Epstein disclosures.
“I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him,” she wrote on X. “But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump.”
