Virginia Giuffre feared she might “die a sex slave” at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and his circle, according to her posthumous memoir.

Ms Giuffre also said she had sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions, including one instance with Epstein and approximately eight other women.

Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing and reached a financial settlement with Ms Giuffre in 2022.

Ms Guiffre, who took her own life in April after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking, was a prominent accuser of convicted sex offender Epstein.

Her memoir, Nobody’s Girl is set to be published on Tuesday, almost six months after she died.

open image in gallery Virginia Giuffre, whose posthumous book is out this week (Crime+Investigation/PA) ( PA Media )

At the centre of the abuse was Epstein and his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence on sex-trafficking charges.

In the book she says Epstein caused her "so much pain that I prayed I would black out,” the BBC reported.

It comes as Prince Andrew announced he was voluntarily giving up all his titles and honours on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police is also “actively looking into” claims that Prince Andrew asked one of his personal protection officers to dig up dirt on Ms Giuffre.

In the memoir, Ms Giuffre says she met Prince Andrew in 2001. She wrote that Maxwell told her it was going to be a “special day” and that she would meet a “handsome prince”.

When they met, she claims Maxwell told Prince Andrew, then 41, to guess her age and he guessed 17. "My daughters are just a little younger than you," she recalls him saying.

open image in gallery Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell (US Department of Justice/PA) ( PA Media )

That night, she recalled attending Tramp nightclub in London with Prince Andrew, Epstein and Maxwell, where the prince “sweated profusely”.

She said they then went back to Maxwell’s house, where she said she had sex with the prince.

"He was friendly enough, but still entitled - as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright," she wrote.

She added: "Soon, Epstein would give me $15,000 for servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy' - a lot of money."

She wrote that she had sex with the prince a second time about a month later at Epstein’s townhouse in New York.

The third occasion was on Epstein’s island as part of what she described in her book as “an orgy”, where she said she had sex with Epstein, Prince Andrew and eight other young girls, the book claims.

Ms Giuffre also revealed more details on Epstein’s sex trafficking operation and said girls were required to look “childlike”.

She added that she met wealthy and powerful people in her years with them.

"I was habitually used and humiliated - and in some instances, choked, beaten, and bloodied,” she recalled.

Epstein was convicted in Florida in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a person under the age of 18. He died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.