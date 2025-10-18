Prince Andrew latest: Royal gives up all titles including Duke of York after King Charles discussion
In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew said he has decided to ‘stand back from public life’
Prince Andrew has sensationally given up using all his titles and honours after he was engulfed in a sex abuse case involving notorious paedophile and financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The dramatic development in the long-running debacle comes just days before the publication of a memoir by Andrew's late alleged victim, Virginia Giuffre, to whom he paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case.
Andrew made the decision in close consultation with both the King and the Prince of Wales, with the monarch said to be "glad" at the outcome.
In a statement released on Friday night, Prince Andrew said: "In discussion with the King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family.
"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.
"With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”
Andrew 'met China spymaster at least three times'
Prince Andrew met a senior Beijing official at the heart of the China spy scandal at least three times, according to reports.
The Duke of York held meetings in 2018 and 2019 with Cai Qi, currently the first-ranked member of the Secretariat of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and de facto chief of staff to Xi Jinping.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped charges against suspected spies Christopher Berry and Christopher Cash last month, citing a lack of evidence; both have denied any wrongdoing.
Prince Andrew's statement in full
Prince Andrew published a statement on Friday saying that he was giving up his titles, and stressing he denies all accusations against him:
Who was Virginia Giuffre?
Virginia Giuffre was born in 1983 in California and grew up in Loxahatchee, Florida.
At the age of seven, she says she was abused by a family friend. She was later in and out of foster care, living on the streets by 14.
In the year 2000, she met British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell while getting back on her feet, working as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
She said Maxwell offered her an interview to train as a massage therapist and claimed the socialite gave her instructions on how to massage Epstein at his home in Palm Beach while he was naked.
Giuffre claimed that the job interview soon turned into years of abuse, both from Epstein and his associates.
In 2001, aged 17, she says she met Prince Andrew in London and was told she “had to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey”. Andrew said in 2019 he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre.
Giuffre ultimately left, married and moved to Australia to start a family in Perth. She founded a non-profit, Speak Out, Act, Reclaim, aimed at “education and advocating for victims of trafficking”.
Giuffre's family would welcome contact from Royal Family
Sky Roberts told Newsnight that he would “welcome any contact” from the Royal Family, asked if he had had any contact from Andrew, the Palace or the King.
What do we know about Virginia Giuffre’s memoir?
Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir is due to be published on Tuesday, October 21.
Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir Of Surviving Abuse And Fighting For Justice is described by the publishers as “a remarkable recounting of one woman’s fortitude in the face of depravity and despair, and the legacy she leaves behind”.
Excerpts seen by The Sun and The Guardian reference Giuffre’s trauma years after she alleged abuse by Jeffrey Epstein and his circle.
The memoir calls Epstein a “master manipulator” and describes three instances in which she alleges Prince Andrew had sex with her.
Giuffre died at the age of 41, six months after completing the book, which is co-written with author Amy Wallace.
"Only the beginning", says Giuffre's sister-in-law
Virginia Giuffre’s sister-in-law said this is “only the beginning of what is to come” after Prince Andrew gave up his titles on Friday.
Speaking to Newsnight with Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, Amanda said the story is far bigger than apparent, and that the family will be “relentless”.
Sky said that the work his sister “put in is now coming to some sort of justice”.
Is Andrew still a prince? His titles explained
Prince Andrew was given the prestigious title of the Duke of York, the highest rank in the British peerage, by his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen had a great personal affection for the title, which she gave to Andrew on the morning of his wedding.
It was a title once held by her father, King George VI, before he acceded the throne.
But now Andrew has finally been forced to relinquish his dukedom amid the long-running fallout of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Prince Andrew told Jeffrey Epstein ‘we are in this together’ day after Virginia Giuffre photo emerged
Prince Andrew told Jeffrey Epstein “we are in this together” the day after the infamous photograph of him with Virginia Giuffre emerged, according to reports.
The Duke of York also reportedly told his paedophile friend “we'll play some more soon” in the email dated 28 February 2011 – three months after the date he told the BBC he had severed contact with the disgraced financier.
The message is reported to also cast doubt on another of the claims Andrew, 65, made in his infamous 2019 interview with Newsnight – that his meeting with Ms Giuffre “didn't happen”.
Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre suffered nightmares of ‘greedy men on top of her’ years after abuse, new memoir reveals
Virginia Giuffre revealed in a posthumous memoir that she endured nightmares of “greedy, heaving men on top of me”, years after she said she was sexually exploited by Jeffrey Epstein and his affiliates.
Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, had alleged that she was the victim of sex trafficking and that Prince Andrew was among Epstein’s circle of connections.
In a new memoir to be released next week, she wrote that she was still haunted by trauma almost 20 years later, while in hospital with Covid, according to excerpts obtained by The Sun.
Virginia Giuffre’s family celebrates after Prince Andrew drops royal titles
The family of Prince Andrew's late sexual abuse accuser, Virginia Giuffre, is celebrating the royal relinquishing his remaining titles amid continued fallout over his ties to the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.
“This is not just a victory for her, but for every single survivor of the horrific crimes perpetrated by [Jeffrey] Epstein and his co-conspirators”, family members told The New York Post in a statement.
The family has called for Andrew, who has denied all wrongdoing, including Giuffre’s allegations, to lose his title of prince next.
Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year, was one of the first people to publicly call for charges against Epstein and has been an outspoken advocate for his alleged victims.
