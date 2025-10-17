Virginia Giuffre’s family celebrates after Prince Andrew drops royal titles over alleged Epstein ties
Prince Andrew announced earlier Friday he would cease using his royal titles as the ‘continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family’
The family of Prince Andrew's late sexual abuse accuser, Virginia Giuffre, is celebrating the royal relinquishing his remaining titles amid continued fallout over his ties to the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.
“This is not just a victory for her, but for every single survivor of the horrific crimes perpetrated by [Jeffrey] Epstein and his co-conspirators”, family members told The New York Post in a statement.
The family has called for Andrew, who has denied all wrongdoing, including Giuffre’s allegations, to lose his title of prince next.
Earlier Friday, in a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Andrew said a decision had been reached in discussion with the King to relinquish his remaining titles, including the Duke of York, as “the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family”.
Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year, was one of the first people to publicly call for charges against Epstein and has been an outspoken advocate for his alleged victims.
Giuffre alleges that as a teenage victim of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring she had sex with Prince Andrew multiple times, which he denies.
In 2022, Andrew reached a multi-million-pound settlement with Giuffre to end a civil case against him.
As part of the settlement, Andrew expressed his regret for associating with Epstein and donate to Giuffre’s victim’s rights charity.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
