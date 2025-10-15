The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s devastating posthumously published memoir will reveal the life-altering moment she met “apex predator” Ghislaine Maxwell at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort before encountering the pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein for the first time.

The first excerpt of Giuffre’s soon-to-be-published memoir, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, details the moment Maxwell entered her life when she was working the spa front desk, aged 16, at Trump’s Florida resort in the summer of 2000.

Giuffre’s memoir was completed in October 2024, six months before she tragically died by suicide. Weeks before her death, Giuffre told her collaborator, Amy Wallace, to publish the book in the event of her passing, according to Vanity Fair, which has obtained the first excerpt.

The sexual abuse victim told how she was groomed by Maxwell and Epstein “to be complicit in [her] own devastation.”

Maxwell is currently serving a two-decade sentence in a cushy Texas prison for sex trafficking charges after being transferred from a Florida facility in August, after two days of interviews with President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and current Department of Justice No. 2, Todd Blanche.

open image in gallery Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s devastating posthumous memoir reveals the life-altering moment she met ‘apex predator’ Ghislaine Maxwell at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort ( Emily Michot/TNS/ZUMA Press )

Maxwell’s driver, Juan Patricio Alessi, testified at the 2018 trial that Epstein’s madam and on-and-off girlfriend first saw Giuffre when she was in the back of the car.

“Maxwell got out and followed after me. I didn’t know it yet, but once again, a predator was closing in,” Giuffre wrote.

Giuffre was sitting at the marble front desk at Mar-a-Lago, reading a book about anatomy, when Maxwell approached her.

The British socialite reminded Giuffre of Mary Poppins when they first met and she described the convicted sex trafficker as “mesmerizing.”

That same night, Giuffre was manipulated into going to Epstein’s mansion less than two miles from the resort to give him a massage, despite the teenager’s protests that she was not trained.

“He loves to help people,” Maxwell told Giuffre, adding that Epstein could pay for her training to become a massage therapist, according to the memoir.

Giuffre’s father dropped her off at Epstein’s address, where Maxwell “seemed impatient for him to leave,” and was “practically shooing him back into his truck.”

In the book, Giuffre described how the walls were “crowded with photos and paintings of nude women.” She wondered if that was how wealthy people decorated their homes and didn’t want Maxwell to notice how nervous she was.

open image in gallery Giuffre’s memoir details the moment Maxwell entered her life when she was working the spa front desk, aged 16, at Trump’s Florida resort in the summer of 2000 ( Getty )

She was led into a bedroom upstairs, where she saw Epstein for the first time on the massage table.

“A naked man lay face down on top of it, his head resting on his folded arms, but when he heard us enter, he lifted up slightly to look around at me,” Giuffre wrote. “I remember his bushy eyebrows and the deep lines in his face as he grinned a Cheshire-cat smile.”

She said she “looked to Maxwell for guidance” after presuming Epstein would be under a sheet, but not wanting to “blow this chance,” Giuffre said nothing.

After the incident, Giuffre was taken home by Maxwell’s butler, where she was in a “state.” Not wanting her parents to ask questions, she ran upstairs to take a shower.

“For what seemed like an hour, I sat on the wet tile floor and let my tears mix with the hot water pounding my skin,” she wrote.

The chilling episode was the beginning of Giuffre’s ordeal of more than two years in the orbit of Epstein and Maxwell, where her job was “to do whatever they asked whenever they asked it.”

“There were no bars on the windows or locks on the doors,” Giuffre wrote. “But I was a prisoner trapped in an invisible cage.”

open image in gallery Giuffre, pictured with Prince Andrew, completed her memoir in October 2024, six months before she tragically died by suicide ( PA Media )

Trump is briefly mentioned in the excerpt published in Vanity Fair, where Giuffre wrote that he “couldn’t have been friendlier” and helped her secure babysitting work for wealthy clients.

The anticipated release of Giuffre’s memoir, out Oct. 21, follows months of outrage over the Epstein case.

Trump has been plagued by the late sex offender’s ghost after pledging on the 2024 campaign trail to release all of the files relating to the case, but his administration then attempted to bring the investigation to a close in July.

The president said that he ended his friendship with Epstein because the disgraced financier “stole” young women working at his Mar-a-Lago spa too many times — including Giuffre.

He has repeatedly denied any connection to Epstein’s infamous lifestyle, having ended their friendship before the disturbing allegations about the financier emerged in 2006, and has sued The Wall Street Journal and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, over an article that reported he sent a “bawdy” birthday card message to Epstein for his 50th birthday.

Trump called the report false and defamatory.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you’re in the UK, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.