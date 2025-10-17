Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virginia Giuffre revealed in a posthumous memoir that she endured nightmares of “greedy, heaving men on top of me”, years after she said she was sexually exploited by Jeffrey Epstein and his affiliates.

Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, had alleged that she was the victim of sex trafficking and that Prince Andrew was among Epstein’s circle of connections.

In a new memoir to be released next week, she wrote that she was still haunted by trauma almost 20 years later, while in hospital with Covid, according to excerpts obtained by The Sun.

“All feelings of sadness and shame overtook me. I was sick of the nightmares; greedy, heaving men on top of me, men whose faces I recognized and would never forget. I felt hollowed out,” she wrote. Giuffre did not identify the men in the extracts published.

open image in gallery Virginia Giuffre (C) was infamously pictured with Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell when she was younger ( PA Media )

Her book, Nobody’s Girl, describes alleged abuse after she said she was recruited by paedophile financier Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, as a massage therapist.

The memoir calls Epstein a “master manipulator” and describes three instances in which she alleges Prince Andrew had sex with her. Without any admission of liability, the prince reached a financial settlement with Giuffre in 2022 and has always vehemently denied wrongdoing.

Giuffre wrote that she struggled with thoughts of suicide years later and had attempted to take her own life twice before, according to The Sun. She described concerns over the “stress and worry” she felt she brought into the lives of her husband and children.

Giuffre died at the age of 41, six months after completing the book, which is co-written with author Amy Wallace. During the memoir she also claimed that Epstein had made threats against her family, and that she lost a child after becoming pregnant by one of her alleged abusers.

“We know where your brother goes to school,” Epstein was alleged to have told her, according to an extract published by The Guardian. “You must never tell a soul what goes on in this house.”

open image in gallery Virginia Giuffre died aged 41 in April 2025 ( PA Media )

In that extract, she recounted the day Maxwell took her to meet Prince Andrew who, she said, correctly guessed that she was 17 at the time.

It describes Giuffre going to the Tramp nightclub with Andrew and adds: “He was sort of a bumbling dancer, and I remember he sweated profusely.”

She said that Maxwell told her, “When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey.” She claimed she later ran Andrew a bath before they had sex.

The book states: “He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright.”

In an interview with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis in November 2019, Andrew denied claims that he slept with Giuffre, saying: “I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever.”

Andrew claimed in his interview that he had a medical condition in 2001, after suffering an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when he was shot at, that meant he did not sweat.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019, at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City ( Getty Images )

Giuffre met British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000 while working as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

She said Maxwell offered her an interview to train as a massage therapist and claimed the socialite gave her instructions on how to massage Epstein at his home in Palm Beach while he was naked. Giuffre claimed that the job interview soon turned into years of abuse.

Maxwell was later found guilty of recruiting and trafficking young girls for Epstein to abuse. Epstein was found dead in his prison cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges at a facility in New York in 2019.

Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir Of Surviving Abuse And Fighting For Justice is released on Tuesday.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.