Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking co-conspirator, is reportedly receiving “special privileges” in prison not extended to her fellow inmates.

While Maxwell’s inmates at the cushy Texas prison have to get by with two rolls of toilet paper per week, the disgraced British socialite “is given as much toilet paper as she needs,” according to CNN, which cited sources familiar with her life behind bars.

She was transferred to the low-security federal prison camp in Bryan — commonly referred to as a ‘Club Fed’ incarceration — in August after complying with Justice Department officials who interviewed her following political and public pressure on the Trump administration.

The scandal has reared its head again this week after the House Oversight Committee dropped more than 20,000 documents, containing emails from Epstein, Maxwell and other associates, which mentioned President Donald Trump. He has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

It’s a perk that could prove valuable to Maxwell, according to prison consultant Sam Mangel, who has clients inside the same facility.

open image in gallery Ghislaine Maxwell is ‘given as much toilet paper as she needs,’ meanwhile, her cellmates have to get by with two rolls per week ( Federal Bureau of Prisons )

“You don’t understand the value of toilet paper in prison. It is hoarded. It is hidden from staff,” Mangel told CNN. “You can go without shampoo for a day or two. You can’t go without toilet paper.”

Bathroom privileges aside, Maxwell has also been allowed to largely keep to herself, the outlet reports. A typical cell at the prison sleeps four, but some of Maxwell’s cellmates were reportedly moved out at one point.

Her meals are reported to be delivered to her cell, along with her mail, and she is allowed to use the chaplain’s office in the prison’s chapel for visitors, according to CNN.

In a statement to the outlet, the Bureau of Federal Prisons spokesperson said that Maxwell was not receiving special treatment.

“BOP has a duty to ensure no inmate is treated any different from the next and that no inmate is subject to acts of violence while in custody,” the spokesperson said.

The Independent has contacted the Bureau of Federal Prisons for further comment.

open image in gallery Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence at a cushy federal Texas prison for conspiring with the late convicted pedophile to sexually abuse minors ( Getty Images )

The revelations about Maxwell’s apparent special treatment in prison follow similar claims made by Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, who wrote a scathing letter to Trump this week after the convicted sex offender reportedly asked the president to commute her 20-year sentence.

In his letter, Raskin demanded to know how Maxwell was able to make such a request and also alluded to a whistleblower prison officer, who said that Maxwell was receiving “concierge-style treatment” behind bars.

According to documents provided by the whistleblower, Maxwell has been given a “special cordoned off area for visitors to arrive, as well as an assortment of snacks and refreshments for her guests.”

Her guests have been allowed to bring computers into the area, something which is usually strictly prohibited, and she has even been given “puppies to play with.”

“This top-flight luxury service has reached such a point of absurdity that one of the top officials at the prison has complained that he is ‘sick of having to be Maxwell’s b***h,’” Raskin wrote in the letter.

In an email obtained by NBC News, Maxwell said that she is “much, much happier” at the Texas facility and that she feels as though she has “dropped through Alice in Wonderland’s looking glass.”