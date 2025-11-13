Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother has said he would “not be surprised” if there were more emails sent by the disgraced financier about Donald Trump.

The President was mentioned in emails between the late pedophile, his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, and the author Michael Wolff released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. The three exchanges took place between 2011 to 2019.

In one of the emails, written to journalist Michael Wolff in 2019, Epstein alleged that Trump "knew about the girls” procured by the convicted sex offender. Epstein also offered a then New York Times reporter private photos “of donald [sic] and girls in bikinis in my kitchen” in a separate email in 2015. It is not clear whether he really possessed such images or ever passed them on.

The White House has accused opponents of selectively leaking material to smear the President.

In an exchange of text messages with Newsweek, Mark Epstein said he would “not be surprised” if there were more damaging emails sent by his brother regarding Trump - but could not confirm nor deny their existence.

He added that he had “no opinion” on the comments made by Wolff in the email.

open image in gallery Lawmakers made some emails public that shone a light on Epstein’s complex relationship with Trump ( AP )

More than 20,000 emails were released by lawmakers on Wednesday, initially from House Democrats, before Republicans on the House Oversight Committee shared a full cache of Epstein’s correspondence with friends and associates.

In one email to Wolff dated 31 January 2019, Epstein wrote: “Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever... of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine [sic] to stop.”

He also allegedly told Maxwell that Trump “spent hours” at his house with one of his victims.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing on Wednesday that the broader set of emails “prove absolutely nothing other than President Trump did nothing wrong”.

open image in gallery Epstein communicated with his associates about Trump on numerous occasions ( New York State Sex Offender Registry )

The release of the emails has piled pressure on the Trump administration to release all of the Justice Department files on Epstein.

A petition forcing a vote on the release of more files gathered enough signatures to move forward on Wednesday. The House is expected to vote next week on a measure that would mandate the full release of the files, forcing the President into a challenging political position.

News of the vote came just as the President was signing a bill to end the 43-day government shutdown after it passed the House of Representatives.

Earlier this year, Mark Epstein said he believed his brother had information on influential individuals that “could put them in prison”.

He told the BBC’s Newsnight programme that “Jeffrey told [him] he had dirt on people”.

Asked if he knew who his brother was referring to, Mark said: “In the 2016 election... Jeffrey told me that if he said what he knew about the candidates they'd have to cancel the election.”

Mark Epstein has previously rubbished the Trump administration’s verdict that his brother took his own life in a New York City jail cell.

The President took to social media on Wednesday to address this latest development, accusing Democrats of “using the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax to try and deflect from their massive failures”.

The White House has been contacted for comment.