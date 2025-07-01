Related: Trump speculates about possible Diddy pardon as rap mogul's trial continues in New York

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The jury deciding Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sex-trafficking trial is set to return for a second day of deliberations.

After five and a half hours of deliberations without a unanimous verdict on Monday, the 12 New Yorkers on the jury are set to return to Manhattan federal court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Judge Arun Subramanian is expected to address the jury’s concern over the drug distribution element of the racketeering conspiracy charge – a central legal issue in Combs’s case.

It followed another concern raised to Subramanian after he gave legal instructions, about 10 minutes after deliberations began. “We have a juror, number 25, who we are concerned cannot follow your honor's instructions,” it read.

In response, Subramanian urged the jury to continue deliberating and reminded all members of their duty to follow his instructions.

Combs is facing two counts of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering conspiracy. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.