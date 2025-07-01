Diddy trial live: Jury yet to reach verdict in Combs’s sex-trafficking case as deliberations continue for second day
Judge Arun Subramanian is set to address a key legal concern as the 12 jurors deciding Diddy’s fate return to Manhattan federal court later this morning
The jury deciding Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sex-trafficking trial is set to return for a second day of deliberations.
After five and a half hours of deliberations without a unanimous verdict on Monday, the 12 New Yorkers on the jury are set to return to Manhattan federal court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Judge Arun Subramanian is expected to address the jury’s concern over the drug distribution element of the racketeering conspiracy charge – a central legal issue in Combs’s case.
It followed another concern raised to Subramanian after he gave legal instructions, about 10 minutes after deliberations began. “We have a juror, number 25, who we are concerned cannot follow your honor's instructions,” it read.
In response, Subramanian urged the jury to continue deliberating and reminded all members of their duty to follow his instructions.
Combs is facing two counts of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering conspiracy. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.
What is Diddy’s life like in jail?
Sean “Diddy” Combs, the music mogul at the center of a bombshell sex trafficking trial in New York, has been behind bars at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center for nearly 300 days.
Combs, 55, was arrested on September 16, 2024, and faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
While some have described the prison as “hell on Earth,” Katie Hawkinson details what life is like for Combs behind bars:
Jury to deliberate for a second day after failing to reach verdict
A jury is set to return to deliberate for a second day inside Manhattan federal court Tuesday at the sex trafficking trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.
On Monday, jurors deliberated for five and a half hours without reaching a verdict after receiving instructions on the law from Judge Arun Subramanian.
The 12 New Yorkers on the jury are deciding whether prosecutors have proven sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges during the eight-week-long trial that began in May.
Day one of deliberations got off to rocky start as jurors expressed 'concern'
Eight weeks into the blockbuster trial, the jury finally started to deliberate Monday on the case.
Judge Arun Subramanian spent two hours reading through jury instructions in the morning before the jurors began deliberating at 11.30 a.m.
Just over an hour later, the group sent a note to the judge: “We are concerned that Juror 25 cannot follow your honor’s instructions.”
Subramanian said he was unclear whether “cannot” meant the juror refuses to follow the instructions or cannot understand them.
After giving both sides 10 minutes to propose a response, the judge opted to use the government’s language, telling the panel to keep deliberating and to let him know if the issue persisted.
Kelly Rissman has more:
Question over behavior of Diddy juror throws wrench into deliberations
Who are the jurors set to decide Diddy's fate?
As jury deliberations are set to continue for a second day in Sean “Diddy” Combs’s federal sex trafficking trial, here’s a look at the 12 members of the panel tasked with deciding the music mogul’s fate.
Eight men and four women comprise the dozen New Yorkers selected to sit for the trial.
Ranging in age from 30 to 74, the jurors hail from Manhattan, the Bronx, and nearby Westchester County.
Their professions vary widely: from an investment analyst to a massage therapist.
Several of the younger jurors said they listen to hip-hop and R&B music, genres aligned with Combs.
Some of the jurors have said they were familiar with the 2016 surveillance footage of Combs assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway.