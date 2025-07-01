The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The jury in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial returned a partial verdict after fourteen hours of deliberations.

The jurors have reached a verdict on two counts of sex trafficking counts and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. For the final count — racketeering conspiracy — the jurors said they have “unpersuadable opinions on both sides.”

The panel returned a note at 4.05 p.m.

Diddy appeared distressed as the lawyers huddled around him before the judge entered the courtroom to read the note.

The jurors returned to the courtroom and the judge instructed them to keep deliberating. They will return Wednesday at 9a.m.