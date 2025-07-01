Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Diddy jury reaches a verdict on most counts - but ends deliberations for the day before decision on RICO charge

There are ‘unpersuadable opinions on both sides’ regarding the racketeering conspiracy charge

Kelly Rissman
Tuesday 01 July 2025 17:41 EDT
Diddy’s jury said they reached a decision on most counts in his sex trafficking case. But ended the day before reaching a decision on the RICO count. (REUTERS)

The jury in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial returned a partial verdict after fourteen hours of deliberations.

The jurors have reached a verdict on two counts of sex trafficking counts and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. For the final count — racketeering conspiracy — the jurors said they have “unpersuadable opinions on both sides.”

The panel returned a note at 4.05 p.m.

Diddy appeared distressed as the lawyers huddled around him before the judge entered the courtroom to read the note.

The jurors returned to the courtroom and the judge instructed them to keep deliberating. They will return Wednesday at 9a.m.

