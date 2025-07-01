The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs could soon learn his fate in a trial that has accused him of racketeering and sex trafficking.

It comes nearly 10 months after prosecutors in Manhattan initially unveiled a three-count criminal indictment against Combs, accusing him of engaging in transportation for prostitution, and conspiracy over the course of more than 17 years. The government claimed Combs coerced and drugged women to participate in recorded “highly orchestrated performances” of sexual activity – which he called “freak offs” – that would sometimes last days and often included male commercial sex workers.

A jury of 12 is now deliberating the charges against the mogul after hearing seven-weeks of testimony in a New York federal courtroom.

Here’s what the charges against Diddy and what they mean:

open image in gallery Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faced five counts of three charges in his federal criminal sex-trafficking trial ( Invision/AP )

Count 1: Racketeering conspiracy

The government charged Combs with violating the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations conspiracy act by conspiring with a “criminal enterprise” to carry out a pattern of illegal behavior.

Prosecutors accused Combs of running a criminal enterprise, comprised of his staff and associates, to commit crimes including sex trafficking, kidnapping, forced labor, bribery, arson, and obstruction of justice since at least 2008.

This was done, according to the government, so Combs could abuse, threaten and coerce women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desire while also protecting his reputation by concealing his behavior.

RICO laws were created in 1970 to prosecute people involved in organized crime, such as Mafia members.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison – the most severe punishment out of any of the charges.

open image in gallery Combs, pictured in court, had pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He could face life in prison in convicted of all five. ( Reuters )

Count 2: Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion,

Combs was charged with one count of sex trafficking as related to “Victim 1,” his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Prosecutors say Combs recruited Ventura into his orbit after she signed with his record label, Bad Boy Records, and he began flirting with her.

Ventura testified that she was afraid of Combs, who physically abused them at times, and wanted to do whatever she could to keep him happy, including participating in Combs’s drug-fueled sex marathons known as “freak offs.”

Combs would hire male escorts and watch them engage in sexual activity with Ventura. The music mogul also sometimes filmed these encounters, which Ventura said he later used as blackmail.

The charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment.

Count 3: Transportation for purposes of prostitution

The government charged Combs with one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution related to Ventura. Prosecutors claim the music mogul knowingly transported Ventura and other male escorts across state lines and internationally for the purposes of engaging in prostitution.

At multiple times between 2009 and 2018, Combs paid for Ventura and male sex workers to fly to cities across the world, including New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Ibiza, in order to participate in “freak offs.”

open image in gallery Ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, a musician, testified for several days in Combs’ sex-trafficking trial about the physical abuse she endured during the 10-year-long relationship with Combs ( Reuters )

Combs and Ventura recruited male escorts mainly through the escort service Cowboys 4 Angels. They were paid up to $6,000 to participate in “freak offs” but only received money when Combs felt their performances were complete.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Count 4: Sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion

Combs was charged with one count of sex trafficking as related to “Victim 2,” his ex-girlfriend known under the pseudonym “Jane.”

Prosecutors alleged that Combs enticed “Jane” into his orbit under the promise of lavish trips, expensive gifts, a real relationship and more. He then pressured her into performing for “freak offs” by controlling her financially through paying her rent.

“Jane” testified that she felt obligated to perform in the sex marathons as a result.

The charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment.

open image in gallery ‘Jane,’ a pseudonym for one of Combs’ ex-girlfriends, testified during the trial that she felt obligated to participate in ‘freak offs’ because Combs was paying her rent ( Reuters )

Count 5: Transportation for purposes of prostitution

Combs faced an additional charge of transportation for purposes of prostitution related to the travel of “Jane” and male escorts.

Prosecutors said between 2021 and 2024, Combs had “Jane” travel across state lines in order to participate in “freak offs” with male escorts, which were occasionally filmed.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.