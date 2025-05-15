The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, currently on trial in New York for sex trafficking charges, has been hit with a new civil suit from a “Jane Doe” plaintiff who alleges he violently assaulted her in 2001.

According to the complaint filed today in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, the plaintiff alleged Diddy raped her at his Park Avenue apartment the last time they saw each other.

The rapper is the defendant in multiple similar civil suits relating to sexual assault, with many centered on his alleged “freak off” parties. He is also facing criminal charges in relation to many allegations, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

In recounting the alleged incident in court documents, the unnamed woman gave an unflattering description of his penis, saying that it appeared to be “the length and girth of a large tootsie roll,” later describing him as “itty bitty Diddy,” according to court records.

The plaintiff also stated that she believes she and a friend, who accompanied her that night, may have been drugged when given drinks at a concert earlier in the evening that they attended with Diddy and his entourage.

Diddy’s lawyer did not respond in time for this report.

open image in gallery Sean "Diddy" Combs, 55, is on trial in New York federal court for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. ( Getty )

The complaint details the complainants four nights out with the rapper over the course of three months, culminating in the alleged rape.

They met in an elevator at a Manhattan office building, and she recalled in the court records how Diddy looked her up and down and asked if she and her three friends would like to come to a party at a club that night. They exchanged phone numbers and joined him that evening.

The night ended with no incident. A second night out followed two days later, at which they met up at his studio, Bad Boy Records, on the west side of Manhattan. During a car journey in an SUV to a club with four other people, Diddy tried to kiss her, and she stopped him, saying she had not said he could do that, according to court records.

Again, the night ended without incident, which the plaintiff’s lawyers characterize as “part of Combs’ sick scheme to groom the Plaintiff into thinking it was safe to be around him.”

A third night out came in July 2001, and again the plaintiff was accompanied by a friend. After spending time at his recording studio with employees and members of his entourage, they headed to a club in a black SUV, the filing read.

In her complaint, she recalls a sudden commotion at the club. They were rushed out of the club, back into the vehicle, and taken to Cafeteria, a restaurant in Chelsea. The plaintiff and her friend decided they did not want to stay and left without informing Diddy.

When he realized they had left and not gone to the restroom, the suit stated, he called her and berated her over the phone, screaming: “Do you know who I am? No one does that to me, you can’t just do that to me!”

The plaintiff said she tried to calm him down, saying her friend had not felt well and that is why they left.

Weeks passed before their final night out and the alleged rape, on July 31, 2001. Diddy invited her to see Mos Def perform at the Bowery Ballroom and said she could bring a friend. Again, they met him at the Bad Boy Records studio, according to the filing.

Instead of an SUV, they were ushered onto a tour bus with eight to ten “large, imposing men” and felt “extremely uncomfortable.” The plaintiff recalls she and her friend seeing open condom wrappers, used condoms, and women’s underwear on the floor of the bus, according to the lawsuit.

After about 40 minutes in the VIP balcony area at the venue, the plaintiff and her friend “felt weird,” noting that “she felt weak in her arms and legs and unsteady on her feet,” the filing read.

open image in gallery Sean "Diddy" Combs listens as his former girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura (not seen), testifies as a video from a hotel security camera is played at his federal trial for sex trafficking ( Reuters )

The complaint stated they both agreed that they had not felt that way before and believed it was possible or probable that they had consumed an alcoholic beverage spiked with illegal drugs.

Jane Doe stated in the lawsuit that after Combs’ presence was made known to concertgoers with a spotlight, he announced it was time to leave, and they departed in an SUV with two to three other people.

The complaint said that when asked if they could be driven to her apartment on the Upper East Side, Diddy told the plaintiff that he needed to go to his apartment first at 807 Park Avenue.

The rapper took her by the hand into his home, where she says he said: “I want to show you my bedroom.”

After locking the bedroom door, he angrily said to the plaintiff: “I don’t think you know who I am; people don’t do that to me!” the filing read.

It was there that the complaint said that he pushed her onto the bed, with his hand around her throat, before holding her arm down and raping her. The lawsuit stated that she recalls feeling relieved when she saw the defendant’s penis “because she knew it wouldn’t hurt as much when he raped her due to the lack of length and girth.”

During the attack, the complaint stated that the plaintiff screamed for him to stop.

She was physically smaller than Diddy and unable to push him off, according to the filing. When the attack was over, she used the bathroom and was then directed out of the property by a bodyguard, leaving the rapper lying on the bed.

Rejoining her friend in the SUV, she was driven home and from then on ignored any further calls from Diddy, according to the filing.

open image in gallery Diddy, pictured here with ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who testified against him on day three of his criminal trial for sex trafficking ( Invision/AP )

After completing therapy, the plaintiff says she was able to share her experience with her family and friends, including the friend she was with the night of her assault — it was then she made the remark about his manhood, calling him “itty bitty Diddy,” the filing noted.

The complaint stated she suffered physical abuse, emotional abuse, trauma, injury, and psychological damage as a result of the defendants’ “intentional, negligent, and criminal actions,” including sexual assault, sexual battery, and assault.

She seeks an undisclosed amount of compensatory damages, punitive damages, and costs, including attorney fees.

Diddy is currently imprisoned as his criminal trial continues at federal court in New York. He has denied the charges against him and pleaded not guilty.

On day three, the hip-hop mogul’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, gave emotionally packed testimony, claiming he abused her for years, that she had tried to harm herself, and how he had raped her when they broke up in 2018.

Ventura testified that Diddy settled a civil suit brought by her for $20 million in 2023.