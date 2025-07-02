Related: Diddy's mom arrives at court for second day of juror deliberations

Jurors are set to deliberate for a third day after reaching a partial verdict in the high-profile sex-trafficking case of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

After more than 12 hours of deliberations, the jury informed Judge Arun Subramanian on Tuesday afternoon that it was in agreement over four of the five counts – two each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

However, the eight men and four women on the jury said there were members “with unpersuadable opinions on both sides” concerning the final, most serious charge: racketeering conspiracy. Jurors are set to return to Manhattan federal court at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

Combs faces up to life in prison if he is convicted on the RICO charge, another statutory minimum sentence of 15 years if found guilty of sex trafficking, while transportation to engage in prostitution typically carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.