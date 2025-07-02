50 Cent reacts as longtime nemesis Diddy ‘beats the feds’ in sex trafficking trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

50 Cent reacted within minutes after a jury found Sean “Diddy” Combs guilty on two out of five counts in his high-profile sex-trafficking trial.

The music mogul was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution; however, he was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

“Diddy beat the Feds that boy a bad man ! [Clapping emojis] beat the Rico, he the Gay Jhon Gotti,” 50 Cent (real name Curtis James Jackson III) wrote on Instagram Wednesday, referencing the infamous Mafia boss who was nicknamed “The Teflon Don” due to prosecutors’ failures to get any charges to stick.

50 Cent and Diddy have had beef since long before the latter was arrested and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering.

In their early days in the music industry, the two men were never close but did collaborate on occasional projects.

However, their relationship soured due to disputes over artist contracts and rival vodka brands.

50 Cent and Diddy have a rivalry that stretches back a quarter of a century ( Getty )

In recent months, Jackson, 49, who is also knowns as “Fiddy,” has repeatedly mocked Combs over the shocking revelations that have emerged during the latter’s ongoing trial.

Last month, Jackson claimed that he will personally intervene with Donald Trump to stop him from pardoning Combs.

After Trump hinted a pardon could be on the table, Jackson vowed to make the president “aware” of his thoughts about the music mogul.

Alongside a clip of the president saying he’d consider pardoning Diddy, he wrote on Instagram: “He said some really bad things about Trump. it’s not ok. Im gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy.”

The rapper doubled down on his position the next day, adding: “Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect, and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him. while working tirelessly to make America great again there is no room for distraction.”