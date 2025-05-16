The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Aubrey O’Day is expected to be the latest star witness to testify against her former boss Sean “Diddy” Combs in his federal trial, according to reports.

A source told Us Weekly that O’Day, 41, was subpoenaed and has arrived in New York to testify “sometime this week or next week.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for O’Day for comment.

Combs, 55, is facing federal charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and denies any wrongdoing.

O’Day would be the second member of the Diddy-created pop group Danity Kane to testify against him. Prosecutors revealed Thursday that Dawn Richard, 41, will be their next witness following Cassie Ventura’s bombshell testimony.

O'Day has long been vocal about her experiences with Diddy. She has accused him of attempting to silence her through nondisclosure agreements and has spoken about alleged mistreatment during her time in Danity Kane.

open image in gallery The singer is expected to be the latest high-profile witness in Diddy’s trial. ( Getty )

Who is Aubrey O’Day?

Aubrey O'Day is a singer, reality TV star, and actress, best known as a founding member of the Diddy-created girl group Danity Kane.

O'Day rose to fame in 2005 the MTV reality show Making the Band 3, and achieved significant success with songs like “Show Stopper” and “Damaged.”

However, Diddy fired O'Day and Wanita "D. Woods" Woodgett from the group in 2008 — as captured on the show.

O’Day has also appeared on reality shows such as Celebrity Apprentice, Famously Single, Ex on the Beach, and The Masked Singer.

open image in gallery Dawn Richard was a former member of Danity Kane and Diddy - Dirty Money. ( Getty Images )

Why were Aubrey O’Day and D. Woods fired from Danity Kane?

In the 2025 ID Discovery documentary The Fall of Diddy, former Danity Kane member D. Woods said she believes an uncomfortable exchange between O’Day and the music mogul at New York Fashion week in 2008 led to the two women being fired from the group.

"Aubrey came into my hotel room and told me that she ran into Puff in person,” D. Woods said.

According to Woods, Combs pulled O'Day close and said: "Now you're hot enough that I can f*** you. I can f*** you now.”

After the alleged encounter, Diddy dismissed the pair from the band.

“I believe he fired Aubrey, one because she did not succumb to his advances, two because he wanted her to feel powerless and question her worth. I feel like that’s probably the same reason why he got rid of me, too,” D. Woods claimed in the series.

In the Making the Band 4 season finale, Combs confirmed O’Day had been kicked out of the group. According to People, he told her “your attitude is gonna have you in a dark and lonely place...What you need to do at the end of the day is humble yourself.”

“I just want to work with the young lady that I signed, not the person that fame has made her,” he added.

open image in gallery Danity Kane rose to fame with hits like "Show Stopper" and "Damaged." ( Getty Images )

What has Aubrey O’Day said about Diddy?

O’Day claimed Diddy controlled her appearance while on Making the Band.

“I look at the beginning of Making the Band and little Aubrey auditioning, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know how I became the sexy face one,'” O’Day said during a 2024 appearance on the “Crysis Queen” podcast, per The Daily Mail.

“Diddy is on camera saying how much he hates it, but he’s off-camera telling me all the ways I needed to be groomed properly like down to my toenails,” she said.

O’Day continued, “With Diddy, I saw multiple real things, sides of him.”

In a 2022 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, O’Day said she allegedly got fired from Danity Kane for not doing “what was expected” of her — “not talent-wise but in other areas.”

In 2023, O’Day claimed that Diddy sent her an NDA intended to prevent her from disparaging him or Bad Boy Records, according to People. She refused to sign it and advised her fellow Danity Kane members to do the same. O’Day also criticized Diddy’s offer to return publishing rights in exchange for artists’ silence, calling it an attempt to buy her silence with minimal compensation.

open image in gallery Aubrey O'Day said she was fired from Danity Kane for not doing “what was expected” of her — “not talent-wise but in other areas.” ( Getty Images )

How did Aubrey O’Day react to Diddy’s arrest?

O’Day celebrated Diddy’s September 2024 arrest on X, writing: "The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter.”

"Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing,” she added.

open image in gallery Aubrey O'Day said she felt "validated" after Diddy was arrested in September 2024. ( Getty Images )

What has Aubrey O’Day said about the Diddy trial?

O’Day appears to be following along with Diddy’s trial with several recent posts on X.

On May 13, she posted a courtroom sketch of Diddy making hand hearts to his family with the caption, “repulsive.”

She has also shown support for Cassie, addressing critics of the pregnant singer’s testimony in a tweet on May 14.

“So many people have thumbs that are more active than their minds,” O’Day wrote. “Fear yields a heavy hand- It's easy to say, it could never be me.. when you have never been handed those shoes to walk in. #Cassie.”