What to know about Diddy’s sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs was found not guilty Wednesday of the most serious charges in his federal trial, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, but the jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The verdict followed nearly 13 hours of jury deliberations in Manhattan. While the acquittals mean Combs avoids a potential life sentence, the convictions carry a maximum of 10 years each, leaving him facing up to 20 years in prison.

The case centered on allegations from his former girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, and another ex, “Jane,” who claimed Combs manipulated and abused them over several years.

Diddy’s legal team is now asking the judge to let him out on a $1 million bond as he awaits sentencing. The judge will make a decision this afternoon on that request.

open image in gallery Sean “Diddy” Combs faces up to 20 years in prison.

How much time could Diddy serve?

Diddy faces a maximum of 10 years of prison time on each prostitution charge, which could result in up to 20 years in prison. It is up to the judge whether sentences will run concurrently or consecutively.

open image in gallery Diddy has been jailed in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest. ( Reuters )

How does a sentencing hearing work?

During Diddy’s sentencing hearing, Judge Arun Subramanian will determine his punishment for the prostitution convictions.

Before the hearing, a probation officer will prepare a pre-sentence report that outlines Diddy’s background, details of the offense, and input from victims. During the hearing, both the prosecution and defense present arguments, with prosecutors often pushing for a harsher sentence and defense attorneys highlighting mitigating factors like remorse or a lack of prior criminal history.

Diddy is also allowed to speak directly to the judge if he wishes to express remorse or provide personal context.

Victims may also give impact statements. Subramanian then considers sentencing guidelines, the seriousness of the offense, and Diddy’s circumstances before announcing the sentence, which could include prison time, probation, fines, or restitution.

After sentencing, Diddy may be taken into custody immediately or allowed to surrender later, and there may be opportunities for appeal.

open image in gallery Diddy’s mom, Janice Combs, reacts as she leaves federal court after the verdict on Wednesday. ( Reuters )

When is Diddy’s sentencing?

At the time of publication, Diddy’s sentencing date has not been set.

Will Diddy remain in jail as he awaits sentencing?

Subramanian will decide Wednesday afternoon whether Diddy can be released on bond, with both sides presenting arguments at 1 p.m.

“He would be a fool, which he is not, to violate any condition,” Diddy’s lead attorney Marc Agnifilo told the judge earlier Wednesday.

What happens next?

A press conference regarding the Diddy verdict will take place after 1 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated.