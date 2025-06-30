Related: Kanye West makes surprise appearance at rapper's sex trafficking trial

A jury is set to begin deliberating on Monday as Sean “Diddy” Combs’s New York sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial enters its final phase.

After weeks of bombshell testimony from dozens of witnesses in Manhattan federal court, the 12 men and women of the jury are now poised to decide the music mogul’s fate.

Judge Arun Subramanian sent the panel home over the weekend so individuals could “come back fresh on Monday morning” to receive his directions in a process known as “charging the jury,” a final review of the government’s key arguments, which is expected to last several hours.

In their closing argument Thursday, prosecutors outlined an alleged cycle of sexual exploitation, physical abuse, and psychological manipulation allegedly orchestrated by Combs. On Friday, Lead defense attorney Marc Agnifilo rebuked the government for having “badly, badly exaggerated” the case against his client.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.