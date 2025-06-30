Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Diddy trial live: Jury set to begin deliberations as Sean Combs sex-trafficking trial enters final phase

After seven weeks inside Manhattan federal court, a panel of 12 New Yorkers is set to decide the media mogul’s fate

James Liddell
Monday 30 June 2025 06:17 EDT
Related: Kanye West makes surprise appearance at rapper's sex trafficking trial

A jury is set to begin deliberating on Monday as Sean “Diddy” Combs’s New York sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial enters its final phase.

After weeks of bombshell testimony from dozens of witnesses in Manhattan federal court, the 12 men and women of the jury are now poised to decide the music mogul’s fate.

Judge Arun Subramanian sent the panel home over the weekend so individuals could “come back fresh on Monday morning” to receive his directions in a process known as “charging the jury,” a final review of the government’s key arguments, which is expected to last several hours.

In their closing argument Thursday, prosecutors outlined an alleged cycle of sexual exploitation, physical abuse, and psychological manipulation allegedly orchestrated by Combs. On Friday, Lead defense attorney Marc Agnifilo rebuked the government for having “badly, badly exaggerated” the case against his client.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

Who are the jurors set to decide Diddy's fate?

With jury deliberations about to begin in Sean “Diddy” Combs’s federal trial, here’s a look at the 12 members of the panel tasked with deciding the music mogul’s fate.

Eight men and four women comprise the dozen New Yorkers selected to sit for the trial.

Ranging in age from 30 to 74, the jurors come from Manhattan, the Bronx, and nearby Westchester County.

Their professions vary widely: from an investment analyst to a massage therapist.

Several of the younger jurors said they listen to hip-hop and R&B music, genres aligned with Combs.

Some of the jurors have said they were familiar with the 2016 surveillance footage of Combs assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway.

James Liddell30 June 2025 11:32

'A tale of two trials': Recap of closing arguments last week

The defense for Sean “Diddy” Combs described the “tale of two trials” as the music mogul’s sex trafficking trial is soon to enter jury deliberations.

Marc Agnifilo, Diddy’s lead attorney, paced in front of the jury box as he delivered an animated closing argument for the defense Friday, claiming the case against his client tells the “tale of two trials.”

One trial relies on witnesses, text messages, videos and evidence; the other is “told from the mouths of prosecutors” and is “badly, badly exaggerated,” he argued.

Kelly Rissman has the details:

James Liddell30 June 2025 11:20

