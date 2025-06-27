Diddy’s son King releases song with Kanye West calling for father’s freedom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kanye West has collaborated with Christian “King” Combs, the son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, on a new song titled “Diddy Free.”

The song makes several lyrical references to Diddy’s ongoing sex-trafficking trial, which heard closing arguments from the defense earlier today. The chorus repeats the phrase: “N****s ain’t goin’ to sleep ‘till we see Diddy free,”

The song also features 27-year-old King, rapping: “They be takin’ shots, they can’t trigger me, nah (S*** don’t trigger me) / F*** the world, critics and the witness / Face clean, they tryna dirt the image / Sittin’ n****s down that stood on business (You can’t stop us though).”

The song is part of a collaborative EP released to streaming services at midnight last night by 48-year-old West and King, titled Never Stop.

Another song on the EP, “Lonely Roads,” features an appearance by West and Kim Kardashian’s 12-year-old daughter, North West.

Kanye West (left) and Christian 'King' Combs (right) have released a song in support of the latter's father, embattled rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs ( Getty )

Diddy’s trial began in May, and his children, including King, have consistently supported him. Kanye West, who is also known as “Ye”, made a surprise 40-minute appearance at Diddy’s trial earlier this month.

When West visited the courthouse, King greeted Ye and walked in with him. He told the Associated Press that he was there to support Diddy.

Earlier today, Diddy’s defense attorney delivered his closing argument, after which prosecutors had one last chance to offer a rebuttal.

Attorney Marc Agnifilo described the case as a “trial of lifestyle” and argued that prosecutors have “exaggerated” their claims. Agnifilo went on to say the defense “owns” the claims that Combs beat Cassie Ventura, his girlfriend from 2007 to 2018.

Minutes later, Agnifilo said Ventura is a “gangster” who “played” Combs, citing the fact that she used a burner phone to contact Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi during their brief relationship in 2011.

Prosecutor Christy Slavik presented the government’s closing argument over nearly five hours on Thursday, arguing Combs trafficked women by coercing them, transported male escorts for prostitution purposes, and conspired with a “criminal enterprise” to commit crimes. Combs has denied all wrongdoing.

Over the course of seven weeks, the jury has heard shocking testimony from more than 30 witnesses about the rapper’s sex life and alleged history of abusive behavior. Former partners and employees have taken the stand to give evidence.

Jurors are expected to start their deliberations on Monday, and it is not yet known when a verdict will be delivered.