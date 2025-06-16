Diddy trial live: Kanye West expected to return, with ‘drug mule’ among new witnesses

Kanye West makes surprise appearance at rapper's sex trafficking trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sex trafficking trial will resume in New York on Monday, with the government expected to wrap up its case by the middle of the week after hearing from new witnesses including an alleged “drug mule.”

Judge Arun Subramanian is also expected to make a final determination this morning on the potential removal of Juror No. 6, who came under scrutiny from prosecutors last week over an alleged “lack of candor” with the court. Six alternate jurors are waiting on the sidelines.

Friday’s session saw fellow rapper Kanye West make a surprise appearance at the courthouse in a show of support for the defendant and he has been tipped to return in week six.

A security official also testified that a March 2024 raid of Diddy’s LA home uncovered firearms, armor-piercing ammo and hundreds of bottles of baby oil and Astroglide.

Diddy’s former personal assistant, Jonathan Perez, testified about being asked to arrange “King Nights,” buying drugs and purchasing lingerie.

Diddy is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.

The rapper has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.