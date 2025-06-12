Mystery rapper takes center stage as testimony at Diddy trial centers around sex parties

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The ex-girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs flew to Las Vegas with a “very successful” rapper and his girlfriend, where they watched a male escort and a woman have sex in a hotel room, the mogul’s trial heard.

The witness, who testified under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” dated Diddy on and off from 2021 and 2024, but this trip happened while they were on a break in January 2024, she told the court on Thursday. Doe and her friend flew on the unidentified rapper’s private plane to Las Vegas to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday.

Neither Doe nor the lawyers have identified the rapper; however, Teny Geragos, one of Diddy’s defense attorneys, described him as being at the “top of the music industry” and as being “close” with her client. The rapper and Diddy would often record together, the defense attorney noted.

As part of the birthday celebration, Doe recalled going to dinner with a large group of people that included Anton, an escort that she had slept with while Diddy watched during a “hotel night.”

Later that evening, after the group went to a play, had dinner, and went to a strip club, the rapper invited her to a room at the Encore Hotel, where they watched Anton having sex with a woman. Everyone — she and eight others in the room — watched, Doe recalled.

She recalled staying for 20 minutes. In that time, Doe flashed her breasts to the room and flirted with the rapper, but testified that nothing physical between them happened.

The music mogul faces five federal counts of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. He’s pleaded not guilty. The Vegas hotel room was one of several eye-opening moments from Thursday’s testimony.

Geragos pointed out that Doe provoked the violent episode with Diddy just one month after CNN released the disturbing footage of him beating up Cassie Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in 2016.

For the first time, Doe saw a text that Diddy sent Paul, another escort, after she told the mogul that she didn’t want to have a “hotel night”: “I’m gonna need you to persuade her.”

After another tense back-and-forth between Doe and Geragos, the witness hugged the defense attorney, as well as prosecutor Maurene Comey, after her testimony concluded.

The government revealed that “Victim 3” in the indictment was Gina, one of Diddy’s long-term girlfriends.

"Jane" demonstrates a choke hold that she says Sean "Diddy" Combs put her in, during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, New York, U.S., June 12, 2025, in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg ( REUTERS )

Doe and Diddy got back together in February. Months later, on June 18, 2024, the mogul came over to Doe’s Los Angeles home, where she planned on a nice evening of quality time — complete with candles and a large bottle of champagne — that descended into a physical altercation.

She initiated the fight by hitting his head against the marble countertop and throwing two candles at him, but he eventually kicked four of her doors down before kicking, punching and slapping her, she testified.

Later that evening, he told her to “get in a f***ing outfit.” Doe understood that to mean lingerie and heels, she testified, adding that he asked her to cover her black eye with makeup and to cover her forehead welts with her hair. That’s when Diddy used her phone to contact Anton to come over. He scrolled up and read messages referring to their mutual friends from the Vegas trip.

He pressed Doe on the texts, but Doe lied to “avoid escalating” the situation, she recalled. When Anton arrived, Diddy gave Doe an “evil stare” and asked to talk to her in a separate room, where he told her the text exchange “wasn’t sitting well with him,” she told the court.

Doe then told him about the Vegas trip, emphasizing she engaged in no sexual conduct while there. Still, she recalled him getting “very upset” and asking: “How could you go to another man’s freak off?”

Diddy then demanded she take an ecstasy pill and told her to perform oral sex on Anton, she recalled.