Sean “Diddy” Combs’s ex-girlfriend “Jane” will return to the witness stand for further cross-examination on Wednesday after four days of testimony.

Jane, who dated Combs from 2021 to 2024 and is testifying under a pseudonym, has testified that she often took part in “hotel nights” or “freak offs” with the music mogul, which involved her having sex with other men while he watched.

On Tuesday, defense attorney Teny Geragos showed the jury explicit texts Jane sent to Combs as they planned a “hotel night” in 2021.

Jane testified that she still loved Diddy and had been upset by a social media post from one of his other girlfriends, revealing the woman in question to have a Chanel bag, whereas Jane herself experienced only a “chaotic whirlwind of a dark life that I wasn’t proud of.”

“You didn’t get a Chanel bag?” defense attorney Teny Geragos asked her.

“I only got trauma,” Jane replied.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges. He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.

The rapper has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.