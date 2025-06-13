Diddy trial live: New witness to take stand after ‘Jane’ ends testimony on Vegas trip with mystery rapper
Special agent set to be called to testify by prosecution on Friday as judge weighs whether to show jury text message discussing violent clash between defendant and another ex-girlfriend
Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sex trafficking trial will resume in New York on Friday after his ex-girlfriend “Jane” concluded her marathon testimony yesterday.
Jane, who dated Combs from 2021 to 2024 and testified under a pseudonym, spent her final day of cross-examination describing the end of their relationship. She became emotional as she described her “hotel nights” with Combs, which involved her having sex with other men while he watched.
After one of these sessions that lasted 24 hours, Jane texted an entertainer named Paul and told him Combs “didn’t make me feel like a human being,” according to texts read in court.
She also described a 2024 trip to Las Vegas with an unnamed rapper and his friends, whom Jane said was a friend of Combs and a music industry “icon”.
The prosecution is expected to call a special agent as its next witness on Friday after Judge Arun Subramanian weighs whether to show the jury a text discussing a violent clash between the defendant and “Gina,” another ex-girlfriend.
Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges. He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.
The rapper has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
Diddy’s lawyers complain about trial secrecy as a famous rapper goes unnamed
A lawyer for Combs protested the rising tide of secrecy at the hip-hop icon’s federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial yesterday after both his client and the public were excluded from lengthy arguments over whether another famous rapper’s name could be disclosed.
Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo complained to Judge Arun Subramanian after Combs was left out of an hour-long meeting in a private room outside the courtroom where lawyers and the judge discussed a hotel room “event” in January 2024.
That meeting added a two-hour delay to the start of the sixth and final day of Jane’s testimony.
Here’s more.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer complains about trial secrecy as a famous rapper's name goes unmentioned
Mystery rapper takes center stage as ‘Jane’ concludes marathon testimony and hugs attorneys
Sean “Diddy” Combs’s ex-girlfriend Jane finished testifying on Thursday after spending several days on the stand being cross-examined and describing her three-year relationship with the music mogul.
The day got off to a rocky start, with testimony delayed nearly two hours as prosecutors, Combs’s attorneys and Jane’s attorney had private conversations with Judge Arun Subramanian.
After she took the stand, Jane described how she felt during her “hotel nights” with Combs, which involved her having sex with other men while he watched.
Jane testified she went on a trip to Las Vegas in 2024 with an unnamed rapper for a birthday celebration. They flew on the rapper’s private jet, she said.
Combs was not aware of the trip because they were on a break, Jane said. The rapper was “close” with Combs, she added.
Antoine, a sex worker who had done previous “hotel nights” with Jane and Combs, was at the birthday dinner, Jane testified. Later, Antoine had sex with another woman while several people watched, she said.
Combs went on to accuse Jane of attending another man’s “freak off,” she testified.
Jane told prosecutors she wishes she could forget “hotel nights.”
“I felt like a whore, I’m not a trained actress,” Jane testified.
After a 24-hour “hotel night” in Turks and Caicos, Jane texted an entertainer named Paul and told him Combs “didn’t make me feel like a human being.”
When the questions finally concluded, Jane hugged prosecutor Maurene Comey and defense attorney Teny Geragos as she left the stand.
Here’s Kelly Rissman’s report.
Mystery rapper takes center stage as Diddy trial focuses on sex parties
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the sex trafficking trial of hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs as it resumes in New York.
Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges.
He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.
Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.