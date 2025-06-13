Diddy trial: Witness says Sean Combs wrote love letters to Cassie Ventura

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sex trafficking trial will resume in New York on Friday after his ex-girlfriend “Jane” concluded her marathon testimony yesterday.

Jane, who dated Combs from 2021 to 2024 and testified under a pseudonym, spent her final day of cross-examination describing the end of their relationship. She became emotional as she described her “hotel nights” with Combs, which involved her having sex with other men while he watched.

After one of these sessions that lasted 24 hours, Jane texted an entertainer named Paul and told him Combs “didn’t make me feel like a human being,” according to texts read in court.

She also described a 2024 trip to Las Vegas with an unnamed rapper and his friends, whom Jane said was a friend of Combs and a music industry “icon”.

The prosecution is expected to call a special agent as its next witness on Friday after Judge Arun Subramanian weighs whether to show the jury a text discussing a violent clash between the defendant and “Gina,” another ex-girlfriend.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges. He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.

The rapper has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.