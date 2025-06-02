Boulder terror attack latest: Holocaust survivor among injured after pro-Israel rally in Colorado firebombed
Suspect shouting ‘Free Palestine!’ carried out ‘targeted terror attack,’ FBI says
A suspect has been detained by law enforcement after eight people were injured in an attack on a “Run For Their Lives” event in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday afternoon, a gathering for activists demanding the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.
The incident occurred around 2pm near the Pearl Street Mall, with eyewitnesses reporting that the attacker shouted “Free Palestine!” before firing incendiary devices, including a “makeshift flamethrower” and Molotov cocktails, at the demonstrators, according to the FBI, which is investigating what it called “a targeted terror attack.”
The suspect, named as Egyptian national Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, is reported to have entered the United States on a visa that expired two years ago.
The victims are aged between 52 and 88 years old and were rushed to hospitals in the Denver metro area.
The eldest among them is also a Holocaust survivor, according to Rabbi Israel Wilhelm, the Chabad director at the University of Colorado Boulder.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since said the attack was “aimed against peaceful people who wished to express their solidarity with the hostages held by Hamas, simply because they were Jews.”
Suspect expected to face charges
The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, was booked into the Boulder County jail north of Denver yesterday and is expected to face charges in connection with the attack, which the FBI said it was investigating as a terrorist act.
Online records did not immediately show when Soliman would make a court appearance.
U.S. officials respond to ‘heinous act of terror’
President Donald Trump has yet to make any public statement on the events in Colorado but The Independent understands he has been briefed on the situation.
However, this is how Kash Patel and Dan Bongino of the FBI, Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser responded:
Benjamin Netanyahu says he is praying for injured after ‘vicious’ terror attack
Israel’s prime minister has issued a statement this morning saying he, his wife and the entire nation of Israel are praying for the full recovery of the people wounded in the “vicious terror attack” in Colorado.
“This attack was aimed against peaceful people who wished to express their solidarity with the hostages held by Hamas, simply because they were Jews.”
NYPD ‘increasing presence at religious sites’ after Boulder attack
Upcoming religious events in New York City will have an increased police presence on hand to protect worshippers in light of yesterday’s events, the NYPD has said.
Jamie Raskin: ‘There is no justification for hate, violence and terror’
The Maryland Democratic congressman appeared on MSNBC’s The Weekend: Primetime last night to condemn the attack on Boulder and said there is “no room for violent hatred and bigotry” in the United States and “no justification for violence and terror against our people” whatever “ideological motivation someone thinks they have.”
Asked by host Ayman Mohyeldin if he saw “a connection” with “unresolved issues” overseas (meaning the war in Gaza), Raskin called it a “profoundly troubling development to see, you know, all of these violent incidents taking place against the Jewish community.”
He continued: “We don’t want wars to spill over to engulf everybody all over the world in violence. On the contrary, we need to turn it around to bring the violence and the war in the Middle East to an end so that everybody can be free of this kind of violence and terror.
“We need to bring the hostages home. We need to get humanitarian aid into Gaza. And we need to turn around the dynamics of that situation. But of course, that’s in the realm of foreign policy.”
Colorado attack: Man yelled ‘Free Palestine’ as he threw Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel march, FBI say
If you’re just joining us, a man has been detained by law enforcement after eight people were injured in an attack on a “Run For Their Lives” event in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday, attended by peaceful protesters demanding the release of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.
The suspect, named as Egyptian national Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, allegedly used a “makeshift flamethrower” and Molotov cocktails to target the event, according to the FBI.
Community feeling ‘fear, anger and despair,’ says rabbi
“I think we’re feeling a multitude of emotions – fear, anger, despair,” Rabbi Joseph Black, a senior rabbi at Denver’s Temple Emanuel, has told ABC News’s local affiliate Denver7, revealing that he is personally acquainted with several of the victims.
“It’s close to home,” he said. “It’s frightening, but it also is something that we are all aware of.”
Rabbi Black added that his community is remaining vigilant as the annual Jewish festival of Shavuot approaches: “We at Temple Emmanuel have taken very intense security protocols to make sure that our congregation is safe.
“I'm not going to go into the details of it, but at every Jewish event, it's always a possibility.
“This will not stop us, in any way, shape or form.”
In pictures: Suspect detained by police
This is the moment the suspect in the attack was detained by local law enforcement.
According to reports, the man arrested was Egyptian national Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, who is understood to have been living in Colorado Springs on a visa that expired two years ago.