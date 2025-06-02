Boulder terror attack latest: Holocaust survivor among injured after pro-Israel rally in Colorado firebombed

Eyewitness captures video of Colorado attack scene as people rush to help injured

A suspect has been detained by law enforcement after eight people were injured in an attack on a “Run For Their Lives” event in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday afternoon, a gathering for activists demanding the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The incident occurred around 2pm near the Pearl Street Mall, with eyewitnesses reporting that the attacker shouted “Free Palestine!” before firing incendiary devices, including a “makeshift flamethrower” and Molotov cocktails, at the demonstrators, according to the FBI, which is investigating what it called “a targeted terror attack.”

The suspect, named as Egyptian national Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, is reported to have entered the United States on a visa that expired two years ago.

The victims are aged between 52 and 88 years old and were rushed to hospitals in the Denver metro area.

The eldest among them is also a Holocaust survivor, according to Rabbi Israel Wilhelm, the Chabad director at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since said the attack was “aimed against peaceful people who wished to express their solidarity with the hostages held by Hamas, simply because they were Jews.”