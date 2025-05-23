Washington D.C. shooting suspect shouted 'free, free Palestine' after arrest, police say

A suspect has been charged after two Israeli embassy staffers, a couple who were about to become engaged, were gunned down Wednesday night outside of a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C,

Chicago man Elias Rodriguez, 30, chanted “free, free Palestine,” according to police, after reportedly shooting at the couple at least 21 times. Court documents show that police recovered 21 fired bullets and a 9mm handgun from the scene, CNN reported.

The victims, named as Yaron Lischinsky and his partner, Sarah Milgrim, were shot at 9:15 p.m. local time after leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum focused on helping Gazans.

Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said Rodriguez was seen pacing outside the venue before the attack and afterwards tried to get inside before being detained by security.

“Once in handcuffs, the suspect identified where he discarded the weapon, and that weapon has been recovered, and he implied that he committed the offence,” she said.

President Donald Trump immediately condemned the shooting as antisemitism, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “shocked” by the “horrific, antisemitic” shooting.