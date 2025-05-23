Washington DC shooting latest: Suspect charged with murder after Israeli couple shot at ‘21 times’ near Jewish Museum
Shooting victims named as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgram, while suspect identified as Elias Rodriguez
A suspect has been charged after two Israeli embassy staffers, a couple who were about to become engaged, were gunned down Wednesday night outside of a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C,
Chicago man Elias Rodriguez, 30, chanted “free, free Palestine,” according to police, after reportedly shooting at the couple at least 21 times. Court documents show that police recovered 21 fired bullets and a 9mm handgun from the scene, CNN reported.
The victims, named as Yaron Lischinsky and his partner, Sarah Milgrim, were shot at 9:15 p.m. local time after leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum focused on helping Gazans.
Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said Rodriguez was seen pacing outside the venue before the attack and afterwards tried to get inside before being detained by security.
“Once in handcuffs, the suspect identified where he discarded the weapon, and that weapon has been recovered, and he implied that he committed the offence,” she said.
President Donald Trump immediately condemned the shooting as antisemitism, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “shocked” by the “horrific, antisemitic” shooting.
New details are emerging about the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C.
Police recovered 21 fired bullets from the scene, CNN reported court documents as saying, suggesting the couple were fired at at least 21 times.
He had purchased the fun recovered from the crime scene in March 2020 in Illinois, the ATF discovered. While allegedly flying from Chicago to Washington, D.C., Elias Rodrigues - the suspect who has been charged - declared a firearm in his checked bag, according to court documents.
Shooting suspect charged with murder
The man accused of fatally shooting two staff members of the Israeli Embassy at a Jewish event in Washington, D.C. has been charged with the murder of foreign officials.
Elias Rodriguez, of Chicago, told officers from the Metropolitan Police Department at the scene: “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza, I am unarmed,” according to an arrest affidavit seen by The Independent.
Rodriguez, 30, also faces charges of causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, as well as two additional charges of first-degree murder in Washington, D.C.
According to witnesses, Rodriguez chanted “free, free Palestine” following the shooting, which occurred at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday outside the Capital Jewish Museum.
The two victims have been named as Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and his partner, Sarah Milgrim, 26.
Rodriguez arrived in D.C. having flown with firearm in baggage
Rodriguez flew from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Reagan National in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, according to United Airlines records cited in the affidavit.
He declared his firearm in his checked baggage and flew with it across state lines.
Rodriguez could face death penalty, waives right to detention hearing
At his arraignment, Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh informs Elias Rodriguez that he could face the death penalty if convicted of one of the counts against him — Causing the Death of a Person Through the Use of a Firearm.
Rodriguez waived his right to a detention hearing, so he will be detained without bond while he awaits trial.
Rodriguez will be back for a preliminary hearing on June 18.
Surveillance footage captured moment of shooting
Surveillance footage near the museum shows a man matching Elias Rodriguez's description approaching two victims, according to court documents.
After passing them, he turned around, pulled a gun from his waistband, and shot them multiple times. After they fell, he moved closer, shot again, and followed one victim as she tried to crawl away, firing more shots.
He then appeared to reload and shot her again after she sat up. The video ends with Rodriguez jogging away.
Suspect charged with murder of foreign officials, other crimes
Elias Rodriguez was formally charged Thursday in Washington, D.C., ahead of his first court appearance at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse.
He faces two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, along with additional charges, including the murder of foreign officials, causing death using a firearm, and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.