Washington DC shooting latest: Suspect charged with murder after Israeli couple shot at ‘21 times’ near Jewish Museum

Shooting victims named as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgram, while suspect identified as Elias Rodriguez

Oliver O'Connell
in New York
,Joe Sommerlad,Rachel Dobkin,Erin Keller
Friday 23 May 2025 04:19 EDT
Washington D.C. shooting suspect shouted 'free, free Palestine' after arrest, police say

A suspect has been charged after two Israeli embassy staffers, a couple who were about to become engaged, were gunned down Wednesday night outside of a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C,

Chicago man Elias Rodriguez, 30, chanted “free, free Palestine,” according to police, after reportedly shooting at the couple at least 21 times. Court documents show that police recovered 21 fired bullets and a 9mm handgun from the scene, CNN reported.

The victims, named as Yaron Lischinsky and his partner, Sarah Milgrim, were shot at 9:15 p.m. local time after leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum focused on helping Gazans.

Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said Rodriguez was seen pacing outside the venue before the attack and afterwards tried to get inside before being detained by security.

“Once in handcuffs, the suspect identified where he discarded the weapon, and that weapon has been recovered, and he implied that he committed the offence,” she said.

President Donald Trump immediately condemned the shooting as antisemitism, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “shocked” by the “horrific, antisemitic” shooting.

Full story: Suspect charged with murder over fatal shooting of Israeli embassy staff

Suspect charged with murder for ‘killing two Israeli Embassy staff members in DC’

Elias Rodriguez of Chicago told officers from the Metropolitan Police Department at the scene: ‘I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza, I am unarmed’
Rachel Clun23 May 2025 09:09

Shooter 'fired 21 bullets' at couple in Washington DC

New details are emerging about the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C.

Police recovered 21 fired bullets from the scene, CNN reported court documents as saying, suggesting the couple were fired at at least 21 times.

He had purchased the fun recovered from the crime scene in March 2020 in Illinois, the ATF discovered. While allegedly flying from Chicago to Washington, D.C., Elias Rodrigues - the suspect who has been charged - declared a firearm in his checked bag, according to court documents.

Alex Croft23 May 2025 08:17

Shooting suspect charged with murder

The man accused of fatally shooting two staff members of the Israeli Embassy at a Jewish event in Washington, D.C. has been charged with the murder of foreign officials.

Elias Rodriguez, of Chicago, told officers from the Metropolitan Police Department at the scene: “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza, I am unarmed,” according to an arrest affidavit seen by The Independent.

Rodriguez, 30, also faces charges of causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, as well as two additional charges of first-degree murder in Washington, D.C.

According to witnesses, Rodriguez chanted “free, free Palestine” following the shooting, which occurred at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday outside the Capital Jewish Museum.

The two victims have been named as Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and his partner, Sarah Milgrim, 26.

Mike Bedigan reports.

Alex Croft23 May 2025 08:06

Rodriguez arrived in D.C. having flown with firearm in baggage

Rodriguez flew from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Reagan National in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, according to United Airlines records cited in the affidavit.

He declared his firearm in his checked baggage and flew with it across state lines.

Oliver O'Connell22 May 2025 22:10

Rodriguez could face death penalty, waives right to detention hearing

At his arraignment, Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh informs Elias Rodriguez that he could face the death penalty if convicted of one of the counts against him — Causing the Death of a Person Through the Use of a Firearm.

Rodriguez waived his right to a detention hearing, so he will be detained without bond while he awaits trial.

Rodriguez will be back for a preliminary hearing on June 18.

Oliver O'Connell22 May 2025 22:04

Surveillance footage captured moment of shooting

Surveillance footage near the museum shows a man matching Elias Rodriguez's description approaching two victims, according to court documents.

After passing them, he turned around, pulled a gun from his waistband, and shot them multiple times. After they fell, he moved closer, shot again, and followed one victim as she tried to crawl away, firing more shots.

He then appeared to reload and shot her again after she sat up. The video ends with Rodriguez jogging away.

Erin Keller22 May 2025 22:03

Watch LIVE: Mayor issues update on Israeli embassy staff shooting in Washington DC

Oliver O'Connell22 May 2025 21:57

Details on suspect's upcoming court appearance

Erin Keller22 May 2025 21:56

Officials search suspected shooter's Chicago apartment

Crime scene tape is stretched across the front of a building where shooting suspect Elias Rodriguez lived while law enforcement officials from the FBI, Joint Terrorism Task Force, and Chicago Police participate in a search of his residence on May 22.
Crime scene tape is stretched across the front of a building where shooting suspect Elias Rodriguez lived while law enforcement officials from the FBI, Joint Terrorism Task Force, and Chicago Police participate in a search of his residence on May 22. (Getty Images)
A sign calling for justice for Wadea hangs in the window of an apartment reported to belong to shooting suspect Elias Rodriguez.
A sign calling for justice for Wadea hangs in the window of an apartment reported to belong to shooting suspect Elias Rodriguez. (Getty Images)
Erin Keller22 May 2025 21:45

Suspect charged with murder of foreign officials, other crimes

Elias Rodriguez was formally charged Thursday in Washington, D.C., ahead of his first court appearance at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, along with additional charges, including the murder of foreign officials, causing death using a firearm, and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

Erin Keller22 May 2025 21:38

