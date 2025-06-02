The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A peaceful demonstration raising awareness for Israeli hostages took a harrowing turn after a man allegedly used Molotov cocktails to set marchers ablaze.

Police in Boulder, Colorado have arrested Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, in connection with the attack. The FBI called the attack a "targeted act of violence” and is investigating it as an act of terrorism.

The man allegedly shouted “Free Palestine!” as he used a “makeshift flame thrower” and threw an “incendiary device” into the crowd, the FBI said.

Eight people were injured in the attack, with one in critical condition. The victims have not been publicly identified.

Here’s everything we know about the attack.

open image in gallery Law enforcement officers detain a suspect following the attack ( X/@OpusObscuraX )

Who is Mohamed Soliman?

Police arrested Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, on Sunday.

Authorities have not yet announced any charges against him, but the FBI said the attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Soliman is a native of Egypt. He entered the country in August 2022 on a visa issued during the administration of former President Joe Biden, on a non-immigrant visa that allowed him to stay until February 2023, Department of Homeland Security sources told Fox News.

Those sources told Fox that Soliman was granted work authorization in March 2023, which allowed him to stay until March 2025.

He has now been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of causing serious injury to an at-risk adult or someone over 70 and one count of using explosives or incendiary devices.

What happened in Boulder?

Just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Boulder Police announced they were responding to a report that a man with a weapon was setting people on fire.

At the time of the attack, Run for Their Lives, a group of demonstrators raising awareness for the Israeli hostages that remain in Gaza, were marching on Pearl Street, as they do every Sunday, organizations have said.

Soliman allegedly used a “makeshift flamethrower and threw an incendiary device” into the crowd as he yelled “Free Palestine!”, the FBI said.

open image in gallery Law enforcement officials investigate after an attack on the Pearl Street Mall, Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. ( AP )

Ed Victor, one of about 30 people marching, told CBS News that the group was peacefully walking down Pearl Street when the attack occurred.

"... all of a sudden, I felt the heat. It was a Molotov cocktail equivalent, a gas bomb in a glass jar, thrown,” Victor told the outlet.

Another marcher “saw it, a big flame as high as a tree, and all I saw was someone on fire,” he said.

Two sources told CBS News that witnesses told investigators the suspect also yelled “End Zionist!” in the attack.

How many victims were injured?

Authorities have confirmed the identities of eight people - four men and four women - aged between 52 and 88 who were injured in the attack. Earlier, authorities said there were six injured people.

The oldest victim is a Holocaust survivor and a “very loving person”, Rabbi Israel Wilhelm, the Chabad director at the University of Colorado Boulder, told CBS News.

Some were suffering from wounds that were consistent with burns, Redfearn said. Their injuries range from minor to critical, according to the FBI.

open image in gallery Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn discusses incident which FBI Director Kash Patel quickly described as ‘targeted terror attack’ ( Boulder Police Department )

UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora told 9News they had received two patients in connection with the attack.

A witness told FOX31 that each victim they saw “ had skin basically melted or hanging ... from their legs.”

What has been said about the Boulder terror attack?

Temple Emmanuel Senior Rabbi Joseph Black said the Jewish community was shocked.

“I think we're feeling a multitude of emotions – fear, anger, despair,” he told Denver7, adding that that Temle Emmanuel has taken “very intense security protocols” to keep the congregation safe.

“This will not stop us, in any way, shape or form,” he said.

Nonprofit organizations and federal officials have condemned the attack.

“My thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation,” Jared Polis, Colorado’s Democratic governor, wrote in a statement.

Colorado Democratic Rep. Joe Negus, who represents Boulder, said he’s “praying hard” for the victims. “We are closely monitoring, and are in contact with local law enforcement regarding the horrific attack on Pearl Street Mall. Praying hard for the victims,” he wrote on X.

A senior White House official told The Independent that the president has been briefed on the situation.

The Boulder Jewish Community issued a joint statement in the wake of the incident. "We are saddened and heartbroken to learn that an incendiary device was thrown at walkers at the Run for Their Lives walk on Pearl Street as they were raising awareness for the hostages still held in Gaza. We don't have all the details of what is unfolding, and we promise to keep our community informed,” the statement read.

The statement continued: “When events like this enter our own community, we are shaken. Our hope is that we come together for one another. Strength to you all.”

open image in gallery It’s too early to determine a motive, Redfearn said after announcing that a man had been arrested in connection with the attack ( AP )

The Anti-Defamation League said it was aware of the reports of the attack at Boulder Run for Their Lives event, which the nonprofit described as “a weekly meeting of Jewish community members to run/walk in support of the hostages kidnapped on 10/7.”

Jim Berk, the CEO of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization, denounced Sunday’s attack and mentioned the recent killing of the couple working at Israel’s embassy in Washington D.C.

“This marks the second violent assault on Jewish and pro-Israel civilians in the U.S. in less than two weeks—a chilling escalation that cannot be dismissed as coincidence. On May 21, two Israeli Embassy staffers were gunned down in cold blood in Washington, D.C., and now the extremist violence has come to Boulder, CO,” said Simon Wiesenthal Center CEO Jim Berk.

“Both attacks are the direct result of months of anti-Israel propaganda, moral equivocation, and silence in the face of raging antisemitism. The nonstop demonization of Israel and Zionism on our campuses, in our streets, and across digital platforms has created a climate where hate flourishes, and physical attacks—even murder—of Jews is inevitable.”