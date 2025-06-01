The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Federal authorities are investigating a “targeted terror attack” in Boulder, Colorado, where a demonstration for Israeli hostages was taking place.

An adult man has been arrested after “several victims” were attacked near Pearl Street in Boulder around 3 p.m. local time, police said.

Police responded to an initial report of a man with a weapon who set people on fire, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said at a Sunday evening press conference. “Multiple” people were injured, ranging from “very serious” to minor, he said. Some of the wounds were consistent with burns, he said.

UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora told 9News they have received two patients connected to the attack.

While Redfearn said it was too early to discuss motive, he said there was a group of pro-Israel demonstrators on Pearl Street when the incident occurred. Witnesses told CBS News that they witnessed someone attacking demonstrators with Molotov cocktails.

open image in gallery Law enforcement is investigating in Boulder, Colorado, where a man was arrested for allegedly attacking participants in an Israeli hostage demonstration in what the FBI are calling a ‘targeted terror attack’ ( AP )

The police chief noted that law enforcement is investigating whether this was a “targeted” incident. Boulder Police is not calling it a terror attack.

The FBI, however, called it exactly that.

“We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado,” FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on social media. “Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available.”

Dan Bongino, deputy director of the agency, said FBI personnel joined local law enforcement on the scene. He urged anyone with information on the matter to come forward: “We are investigating this incident as an act of terror, and targeted violence. All of the necessary assets will be dedicated to this investigation. If you have any investigative tips please contact the FBI. And if you aided or abetted this attack, we will find you. You cannot hide.”

A senior White House official told The Independent that the president has been briefed on the situation.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of the 1200, 1300 and 1400 blocks of Pearl Street between Walnut and Pine around 3 p.m. “PLEASE AVOID THIS AREA,” police said. That area is still not safe, Redfearn said at the press conference, noting there is also a vehicle of interest.

Colorado Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse said he’s “praying hard” for the victims. “We are closely monitoring, and are in contact with local law enforcement regarding the horrific attack on Pearl Street Mall. Praying hard for the victims,” he wrote on X.

open image in gallery Multiple victims were injured after a suspect allegedly launched a 'targeted terror attack' in Boulder, Colorado on Sunday afternoon ( CBS News )

The state’s Democratic Governor Jared Polis condemned the attack. “My thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation,” he wrote in a statement.

Colorado Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennett both denounced the attack, each saying there was no place for hate in their home state.

The Boulder Jewish Community issued a joint statement in the wake of the attack. "We are saddened and heartbroken to learn that an incendiary device was thrown at walkers at the Run for Their Lives walk on Pearl Street as they were raising awareness for the hostages still held in Gaza. We don't have all the details of what is unfolding, and we promise to keep our community informed,” the statement read. "Our hearts go out to those who witnessed this horrible attack, and prayers for a speedy recovery to those who were injured.”

The statement continued: “When events like this enter our own community, we are shaken. Our hope is that we come together for one another. Strength to you all.”

The Anti-Defamation League also issued a statement, saying it’s aware of the reports of the attack at Boulder Run for Their Lives event, which the nonprofit described as “a weekly meeting of Jewish community members to run/walk in support of the hostages kidnapped on 10/7.”