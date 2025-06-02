Colorado attack latest: Eight injured after man throws ‘flamethrower’ at pro-Israel rally in Boulder
Suspect shouting ‘Free Palestine’ carries out ‘targeted terror attack’
A 45-year-old man named Mohamed Sabry Soliman was arrested for allegedly attacking a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, with a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails, the FBI said.
The incident occurred at around 2pm on Sunday near Pearl Street, where witnesses said the suspect shouted “Free Palestine” before launching incendiary devices at the peaceful demonstrators.
At least eight people, all aged between 67 and 88, were injured, some with burns.
Their conditions ranged from minor to critical, according to police.
The FBI is investigating the incident as a “targeted act of violence”.
Authorities ordered the evacuation of the 1200, 1300 and 1400 blocks of Pearl Street between Walnut and Pine at around 3pm. “PLEASE AVOID THIS AREA,” police said. That area is still not safe, Redfearn said at the press conference, noting that there was also a vehicle of interest.
Boulder attack ‘completely shocking’, says anti-hate group
Oren Segal of the Anti-Defamation League told BBC News that the Boulder attack was “completely shocking” and an “attack on the Jewish community”.
He urged action to stop the “rising tide of hate” against Jews, referencing a recent deadly attack on Israeli embassy staff in Washington.
“What we need to do is also figure out a way to stop normalising the type of rhetoric that we know animates this activity,” he added.
Israel’s UN ambassador condemns the Boulder attack on Jewish demonstrators
Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon condemned the attack on Jewish demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, calling it an act of terrorism.
In a post on X, Mr Danon wrote: “Terrorism against Jews does not stop at the Gaza border -- it is already burning the streets of America. Today, in Boulder, Colorado, Jewish people marched with a moral and humane demand: to return the hostages.
“In response, the Jewish protesters were brutally attacked, with an attacker throwing Molotov cocktails at them. Make no mistake - this is not a political protest, this is terrorism. The time for statements is over. It is time for concrete action to be taken against the instigators wherever they may be,” he added.
Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, hurled Molotov cocktails and used a makeshift flamethrower at a rally demanding the safe return of hostages from Hamas captivity.
What do we know about the suspect and victims of the Boulder ‘terror attack’ that left six people injured?
Just after 2 p.m., Boulder Police announced they were responding to a report that a man with a weapon was setting people on fire, Chief Stephen Redfearn said at a Sunday press conference. An hour later, authorities ordered the evacuation of the 1200, 1300 and 1400 blocks of Pearl Street between Walnut and Pine.
At the time of the attack, Run for Their Lives, a group of demonstrators raising awareness for the Israeli hostages that remain in Gaza, were marching on Pearl Street, as they do every Sunday, organizations have said.
Soliman allegedly used a “makeshift flamethrower and threw an incendiary device” into the crowd as he yelled “Free Palestine!”, the FBI said.
Ed Victor, one of about 30 people marching, told CBS News that the group was peacefully walking down Pearl Street when the attack occurred.
"So we stood up, lined up in front of the old Boulder courthouse, and I was actually on the far west side. And there was somebody there that I didn't even notice, although he was making a lot of noise, but I'm just focused on my job of being quiet and getting lined up. And, from my point of view, all of a sudden, I felt the heat. It was a Molotov cocktail equivalent, a gas bomb in a glass jar, thrown,” Victor told the outlet.
Read more here:
What do we know about the suspect and victims of the Boulder ‘terror attack’?
Boulder attack suspect treated for injuries as investigators probe motives
The man accused of carrying out Sunday’s attack on a pro-Israeli demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, was taken to hospital with minor injuries after his arrest, police said.
Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, is alleged to have hurled an incendiary device into a group of demonstrators gathered in downtown Boulder, shouting “Free Palestine” as he did so.
Police chief Stephen Redfearn said officers responded to reports at 1.26pm of a man with a weapon and people being set on fire.
Mr Redfearn also mentioned that the police were investigating “a vehicle of interest” on the scene. Police and bomb squads are still “clearing the area for devices”, he said earlier.
Mark Michalek, an FBI special agent, told a press conference, citing witnesses: “It is clear that this is a targeted act of violence and the FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism.”
Boulder attack suspect identified as Egyptian national with expired US visa
The suspect in the Boulder attack, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, is an Egyptian national, the CBS reported.
He reportedly entered the US on a non-immigrant visa in 2022, which expired in early 2023, and had been living in Colorado Springs.
Authorities say he shouted “Free Palestine” while using a makeshift flamethrower and incendiary device.
The FBI believes he acted alone.
Governor condemns Boulder attack on pro-Israel demonstrators
Colorado officials, including the governor, condemned the violent attack in Boulder, where six people were injured during a pro-Israeli hostage walk.
The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, allegedly threw incendiary devices while shouting political slogans.
Governor Jared Polis and state senators called the act “heinous” and “hate-filled”.
“My thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation,” he wrote in a statement.
The FBI considers the incident a "targeted act of violence” and is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism.
Man arrested after Molotov attack on pro-Israeli demonstration in Boulder
A 45-year-old man, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, was arrested after allegedly attacking a pro-Israeli hostage demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, with a Molotov cocktail and a makeshift flamethrower.
Six elderly victims were injured, some critically. Witnesses say Soliman shouted “Free Palestine” during the assault.
The FBI is treating the incident as a targeted act of violence. Parts of Pearl Street remain closed as the investigation continues.