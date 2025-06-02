Tactical teams get into position following an incident that the FBI is investigating as an act of terror on 1 June 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. A suspect is in custody after reportedly throwing an incendiary device at a group participating in an organised walk near the courthouse to show solidarity with hostages held by Hamas in Gaza ( Getty Images )

A 45-year-old man named Mohamed Sabry Soliman was arrested for allegedly attacking a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, with a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails, the FBI said.

The incident occurred at around 2pm on Sunday near Pearl Street, where witnesses said the suspect shouted “Free Palestine” before launching incendiary devices at the peaceful demonstrators.

At least eight people, all aged between 67 and 88, were injured, some with burns.

Their conditions ranged from minor to critical, according to police.

The FBI is investigating the incident as a “targeted act of violence”.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of the 1200, 1300 and 1400 blocks of Pearl Street between Walnut and Pine at around 3pm. “PLEASE AVOID THIS AREA,” police said. That area is still not safe, Redfearn said at the press conference, noting that there was also a vehicle of interest.