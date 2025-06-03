Officials say Boulder terror suspect planned attack for a year

A man was charged with a federal hate crime and 16 counts of attempted murder, after 12 people were injured in an attack on a “Run For Their Lives” event in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday afternoon, a gathering for activists demanding the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attacker shouted “Free Palestine!” before firing incendiary devices, including a “makeshift flamethrower” and Molotov cocktails, at the demonstrators, according to the FBI, which is investigating the incident as “a targeted terror attack.”

Suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman told authorities he spent a year planning the attack and had researched and specifically targeted a “Zionist group.”

The injured are understood to be aged between 52 and 88 and were rushed to hospitals in the Denver metro area.

The eldest among them is also a Holocaust survivor, according to Rabbi Israel Wilhelm, the Chabad director at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Soliman, 45, was detained at the scene and is reportedly an Egyptian national who entered the United States on a visa that expired two years ago but was then granted work authorization lasting until March 2025.