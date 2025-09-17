Royals welcome Trump to Windsor for US president’s historic second state visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK rolled out its finest pageantry for Donald Trump as the King and Queen welcomed the US president at the start of his historic – and controversial – second state visit.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also formed part of the royal charm offensive at Windsor Castle for the president, who has made no secret of how flattered he is by having traditional British pomp laid on for him.

Mr Trump was treated to a gilded horse-drawn carriage ride through the vast Windsor estate and joined the King in inspecting honour guards. Officials said 1,300 members of the military took part in the largest formal welcome for a state visit to the UK in living memory.

open image in gallery The King and Mr Trump inspected a guard of honour during a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle ( AFP/Getty )

But Mr Trump had kept the royal family waiting for the greeting, with his Marine One helicopter – fitted with missile defence and radar jamming systems – landing in the castle grounds 20 minutes late, at 12.14pm.

The pageantry of the state visit comes before crucial talks for prime minister Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday as he tries to get his own government back on track having been hit with the loss of deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and ambassador to the US Lord Mandelson.

As well as trying to show he is a player on the international stage, Sir Keir is still hoping for an improved trade deal even though talks on steel tariffs have been taken off the agenda at Chequers.

The King, Queen William and Kate greeted the American leader and First Lady Melania Trump outside Victoria House, a little-known property at Frogmore on the private Windsor estate.

The Princess of Wales gave Mr Trump a broad smile as they shook hands, with the president appearing to tell her: "You're so beautiful, so beautiful." Mr Trump and the King chatted enthusiastically as the president placed his hand on Charles's arm as they shook hands.

open image in gallery Prince William, Donald Trump and the King seemed amused by something ( AP )

The setting of Victoria House, never used for an incoming state visit in modern times, was just one of several flourishes used to impress the controversial billionaire-turned-politician, who has vaunted his friendship with the King and Queen and revealed that he wanted photographs of himself with the royals to be seen worldwide.

Camilla rallied to attend the first engagement of the key diplomatic royal duty after pulling out of the Duchess of Kent’s funeral on Tuesday due to acute sinusitis.

open image in gallery The King and Queen exchanged gifts with the US president and First Lady (Chris Jackson/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Trumps will stay overnight on Wednesday in the 1,000-year-old castle as guests of the King and Queen, after the couples exchanged gifts.

The scale and spectacle of the military pageantry on show for Mr Trump was unprecedented. Lining the carriage procession route through the private Windsor estate to the castle were 22 half-companies of personnel from the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the British Army and the Royal Air Force, with 120 horses.

The Trumps joined the King and Queen and the prince and princess for the scenic carriage ride through the green parkland to the castle, accompanied by a colourful Sovereign's Escort of the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

open image in gallery William and Kate greeted the president and Melania Trump ( Pool/AFP via Getty Images )

Inside the castle, a lunch with members of the royal family was laid on in the State Dining Room, and the president will be the guest of honour at a lavish white-tie banquet at the castle later.

The Prince and Princess of Wales then met President Trump and the First Lady for a short private meeting, Kensington Palace said.

open image in gallery Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump during the carriage procession to Windsor Castle, Berkshire ( PA )

In the afternoon, the Trumps visited St George’s Chapel in Windsor, the final resting place of the late Queen, who hosted them in 2019, to lay a wreath. Before entering, the president pumped his fist at reporters waiting outside.

After a brief tour of the chapel, during which the couple saw Henry VIII’s vault and Sir Winston Churchill’s stall plate denoting his membership of the Order of the Garter, Mr Trump said: “This was a great honour.”

open image in gallery The Red Arrows flew over Windsor Castle ( Reuters )

A flypast of four military jets – two British and two US jets – that had been due to take place over Windsor Castle has been cancelled because of poor weather. It would have been the first time US and UK aircraft have flown together for such a visit.

But a display by the Red Arrows went ahead.

The pageantry continued as a red carpet was rolled out on the East Lawn of the castle for the US president and first lady to accompany the King and Queen to watch a ceremony including 200 military musicians.

open image in gallery The King and president watched a military band ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

open image in gallery Stop Trump Coalition campaigners march in central London ( PA )

At Chequers on Thursday – just days after the prime minister sacked Lord Mandelson over his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – the president will hold talks with Sir Keir, and lunch with him and his wife, Lady Victoria.

The prime minister had already faced political turmoil in his government for two weeks following the sacking of Ms Rayner over her failure to pay the right amount of tax on her second home.

The government is particularly keen to impress the president, hoping to secure favourable trade terms with the UK’s largest single economic partner.

open image in gallery Demonstrators with placards and ‘orange blimp’ inflatables turned out in force in London ( PA )

Mr Trump has previously hinted at possible tariff relief on UK steel. “They'd like to see if they can get a little bit better deal, so we'll talk to them,” he said before his visit.

However, it emerged on Tuesday that efforts to slash the levy to zero have been put on ice.

Trump supporters lined the streets of Windsor. One, Anderson Okiwe, 61, from Nottinghamshire, said his message to Mr Trump was: “Thank you so much Donald Trump for all that you’ve done. Let’s get back to common sense.”

open image in gallery Thousands of people marched in London ( Reuters )

However, there were opponents, too. Dozens took to the streets of Windsor chanting “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go” and “Donald Trump’s not welcome here”.

No public events have been arranged for Mr Trump’s visit, and security is paramount for the 47th US president, who has faced two assassination attempts in just over a year, and following the killing of his ally Charlie Kirk.

All of the engagements are taking place in Windsor, avoiding London, where thousands of people were taking part in large-scale protests against his two-day stay, organised by the Stop Trump Coalition.

open image in gallery Protesters in Windsor, below a US flag, held anti-Trump placards ( Getty )

Carrying banners reading “No to racism, no to Trump”, about 3,000 people headed down Regent Street towards a rally at Parliament.

There was a heavy police presence, and chants of “Donald Trump, you’re a clown – you’re not welcome in our town”.

The crowd booed a counter-protester who held a sign that read “We Love Trump”.

Four people were arrested over pictures of Donald Trump and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein that were projected onto Windsor Castle.

On Tuesday night, climate protesters disrupted a gala dinner by Republicans Overseas at Windsor Guildhall.