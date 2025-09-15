Starmer breaks silence over Mandelson sacking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he never would have appointed Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US if he had known the full extent of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein in his first public comments since the Labour peer’s sacking on Friday.

As he sought to get back on the front foot after his ‘phase two’ plan for government seemed to fall apart before it began with two weeks of chaos, the prime minister gave an interview to broadcasters in an attempt to move on from the crisis.

But even as he tried to bolster his own weakened position, Sir Keir was rocked by yet another resignation of a key aide with Paul Ovenden quitting as head of strategy in a fresh scandal.

Sir Keir was already facing an angry parliamentary Labour Party after two MPs openly suggested that he could be ousted while a senior minister told The Independent that he is “screwed”.

It came as two of the UK’s leading pollsters warned that Labour is facing even worse problems in public opinion with one suggesting the party “is yet to hit rock bottom”.

open image in gallery Starmer is fighting for his political life as PM ( Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street )

With the crisis over Lord Mandelson throwing serious questions on his judgement as prime minister, Sir Keir held a morning meeting with his junior ministers in Downing Street to “rally the troops”.

In the afternoon he came out to address the concerns which had been raised about the Lord Mandelson debacle and what he knew before appointing him as ambassador to the US and then standing by him at PMQs last Wednesday before ultimately sacking the Labour peer on Thursday.

He insisted that he would have “never appointed” Peter Mandelson “had I known then what I know now, in his first comments since sacking him over links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to broadcasters days after removing Lord Mandelson from post, the prime minister said the “nature and extent of the relationship” between the convicted paedophile and Lord Mandelson is “far different to what I’d understood to be the position at the point of appointment”.

Lord Mandelson was dramatically sacked on Thursday amid new revelations about his relationship with the billionaire paedophile – raising serious questions about the prime minister’s judgement.

Asked why he had been appointed in the first place, Sir Keir said: “Peter Mandelson, before he was appointed, went through a due diligence process. That’s the propriety and ethics team. He went through a process, and therefore I knew of his association with Epstein.

open image in gallery The Prime Minister sacked Lord Mandelson last week but has faced questions about his judgment in appointing the peer (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

“But had I known then what I know now, I’d have never appointed him, because what emerged last week were emails, Bloomberg emails which showed that the nature and extent of the relationship that Peter Mandelson had with Epstein was far different to what I had understood to be the position when I appointed him.

“On top of that, what the email showed was he was not only questioning but wanting to challenge the conviction of Epstein at the time that for me, went and cut across the whole approach that I’ve taken on violence against women and girls for many years, and this Government’s approach.”

But as he tried to address the Mandelson crisis, Mr Ovenden, a longstanding member of his staff was leaving Downing Street over accusations he had sent emails about veteran MP Diane Abbott using explicit sexual language.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “These messages are appalling and unacceptable. As the first black woman to be elected to Parliament, Diane Abbott is a trailblazer who has faced horrendous abuse throughout her political career. These kinds of comments have no place in our politics.”

It was not the member of his team that MPs had been demanding the to leave with anger growing over the role of chief of Morgan McSweeney in the Mandelson debacle as well as the first 14 months of a misfiring Labour government.

With Labour losing seats to Reform in three council by-elections last week, which are monitored by pollsters, there was a feeling that the wheels are in danger of coming off.

Respected pollster Lord Robert Hayward noted that the byelections last week would not have taken into account the scandals which led to the resignation of Angela Rayner as deputy prime minister over her tax affairs and Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the US.

The reason for this is that council by-elections are usually decided by postal votes which go out two weeks before.

He told The Independent: “Those two events will have a significant impact on the polls going forward. Last week’s results were bad but Labour has not hit rock bottom yet.”

Meanwhile, professor Sir John Curtice noted: “All three Reform gains were on around 30 per cent of the vote. That’s often enough to win in our fractured politics.”

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage with a 10-point poll lead for Reform over Labour unveiled the first sitting Tory MP to defect to him with Danny Kruger switching to his party.

But even with Kemi Badenoch’s leadership of the Tories in freefall, Labour MPs were more concerned about their own leader and whether he could survive. Some suggested Sir Keir could be gone while other said he has until next May’s elections in English councils and the Scottish and Welsh parliaments to turn it around.

Labour Norwich South MP Clive Lewis warned on Friday that Sir Keir “doesn’t seem up to the job”, while fellow MP Graham Stringer said Sir Keir is “supping in the last-chance saloon”.

The MP for Blackley and Middleton South told Times Radio that “it is a given” among Labour MPs that the prime minister is “making mistakes and doing poorly at the job”.

There was speculation that Mr Stringer may step down to allow Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to replace him so he could replace Starmer.

Richard Burgon, MP for Leeds East, said the prime minister must “change course immediately” or he will be gone by May, saying it is “inevitable” the prime minister will be forced to quit if the local elections are as bad as predicted.