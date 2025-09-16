Mandelson-Epstein scandal leaves Keir Starmer with questions to answer at emergency debate: UK politics live
Parliament will hold a three-hour emergency debate on Tuesday to grill the government on the hiring of Lord Peter Mandelson
Sir Keir Starmer will come under more pressure on Tuesday as parliament holds a three-hour emergency debate over the sacking of Lord Peter Mandelson.
The prime minister will send out one of his ministers to defend his handling of the scandal over the now-sacked ambassador’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
It comes after Sir Keir broke his silence last night over the sacking of Lord Mandelson, saying that he would never have appointed the politician if he had known about the extent of the relationship with Epstein.
“The nature and extent of the relationship that Peter Mandelson had with Epstein was far different to what I had understood to be the position when I appointed him,” he said.
In a further blow to the prime minister, one of his top aides, director of strategy Paul Ovenden, quit last night after leaked emails appeared to show him making lewd remarks about veteran left-wing MP Diane Abbott.
Speculation is now building that Sir Keir could be forced out after May’s local elections if the results are as bad for Labour as expected.
Starmer faces cabinet as government turmoil deepens
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Sir Keir Starmer will face his cabinet at 9.30am as the crisis engulfing his government deepens.
With questions spiralling about his appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson and the fresh blow of the departure of a senior aide, the prime minister will seek to rally his ministers behind his vision.
To ease tensions, he will be able to talk up his Hillsborough Law, which he says will prevent a culture of state cover-ups similar to the wake of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.
But worrying his top team will be a three-hour debate this afternoon in parliament about exactly what the PM knew, and when, about Lord Mandelson’s ties to Epstein.
Starmer: Hillsborough Law will change the lives of thousands
Sir Keir Starmer said the Hillsborough Law would change the lives of thousands of people.
He said: “I really want you to appreciate just how important it is and profound.
“You have changed the lives not just of the families involved in all of those scandals and injustices, you are also going to change the lives of thousands of people you will never meet, who for years and years and decades and generations to come will now be able to point to what you have done and say ‘we don’t have to go through that’.”
Campaigner Margaret Aspinall said: “I thought this is a day that was not going to happen.”
“This is not just about a legacy for the 97,” she said, in reference to the number of Liverpool fans who died in the tragedy.
“This is a legacy for the people of this country and I think that is the most important thing.”
Top Starmer aide quits over sexually explicit Diane Abbott messages
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
One of Sir Keir Starmer’s top aides has quit after it emerged he had exchanged sexually explicit messages about the veteran left-wing MP Diane Abbott.
In a fresh blow to the beleaguered prime minister, Paul Ovenden announced he was leaving his role as Downing Street’s director of strategy to avoid becoming a “distraction” after the 2017 messages were uncovered.
The former journalist, who has worked for Labour for more than a decade, had reportedly exchanged emails with a colleague at the time that included sexually explicit remarks about Ms Abbott.
ICYMI: Mandelson sacked over fresh revelations about Epstein revelations
The story of Lord Peter Mandelson’s relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is one that won’t go away - unfortunately, for Sir Keir Starmer.
The PM’s choice last December to elect Mandelson, the veteran Labour politician, to the role of US ambassador was high risk, high reward, given the figure’s well-known relationship with Epstein.
But fresh revelations about Mandelson’s support for Epstein even after the disgraced former banker was jailed for a child sex offence tipped the scales the wrong way for Sir Keir.
The rewards, which include a trade deal with the US, have been fatally outweighed by the risks.
Below, you can read the full story of Mandelson’s sacking and the fresh revelations about his relationship with Epstein.
Peter Mandelson sacked as US ambassador after revelations over his links to Epstein
Hillsborough Law will not be watered down, says minister
The so-called Hillsborough Law will not be watered down in Parliament, a justice minister has promised.
Asked whether she could guarantee that the Bill would not be watered down as some Hillsborough families fear, justice minister Alex Davies-Jones said: "Of course, and I recognise those concerns.
"These families have been fighting for decades for justice. They have been making promise after promise, and the previous government failed to do in 14 years what this Government has done in 14 months in bringing forward that legislation."
She added: "I will be making sure with my colleagues in Parliament that it remains as robust as it can be and is a fitting tribute to all those who have campaigned for this."
Minister says France migration deal will go ahead
Deportations under the "one in, one out" deal with France will go ahead, a minister has insisted.
But justice minister Alex Davies-Jones said she would not give a "running commentary" on when deportations would occur, claiming this would give people smugglers "exactly what they want".
She told Times Radio: "I'm not going to comment or give a running commentary on what is happening here."
Asked when migrants would be returned to France, she said: "These deportations will be happening as soon as possible."
But she declined to say when, or whether asylum seekers due to arrive from France as part of the scheme would still fly to the UK later this week.
Asked why she would not comment, she said: "If I was to break down with you exactly a time-by-time, day-by-day movement on our returns policy, then that would be giving these abhorrent people smugglers exactly what they want.
"This would be allowing them to know what the Government is doing when, and they would be able to respond to that. We are not going to be doing them any favours."
Victims minister: ‘I was disgusted by Mandelson’s emails’
The victims minister has said she was “disgusted” by Lord Mandelson’s emails to Jeffrey Epstein and “knew he had to go”.
Alex Davies-Jones said she is “glad that he has gone” and supported Sir Keir Starmer’s handling of the scandal.
“The prime minister appointed him on the information he had at hand and as soon as he was aware as I said, the action was taken and he was removed and he was right to be removed,” she told BBC Breakfast.
Ms Davies-Jones said: “When I read what was in those emails, I was truly disgusted, and I knew that Mandelson had to go, and I'm glad that he has gone.”
Starmer to face pressure over Mandelson’s Epstein ties
Sir Keir Starmer will come under fresh pressure on Tuesday as he faces a debate on who knew what and when about Lord Mandelson’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
The prime minister will send out one of his ministers to defend his handling of the scandal of the now-sacked ambassador to Washington’s friendship with the paedophile.
He has faced scrutiny after admitting he was aware of a cache of emails, but not of their content, before he went out to defend Lord Mandelson at PMQs last week.
The contents of the emails later proved fatal for Lord Mandelson’s ability to cling on to the job, raising questions about why Sir Keir went out to bat for the Labour grandee.
Good morning
There’s a lot going on today in the world of UK politics, as Sir Keir Starmer faces further scrutiny over his government’s appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson.
It’s been a turbulent few weeks for Sir Keir; after the resignation of his deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, followed by an emergency cabinet reshuffle and then the sacking of Mandelson, MPs are now openly speculating that his premiership could come to an abrupt halt.
It went from bad to worse for Sir Keir last night as another of his top aides, director of strategy Paul Ovenden, quit over lewd comments about veteran MP Dianne Abbott.
And it’s all unfolding as Donald Trump readies to touch down in the UK this evening for a state visit. The US president is expected to grill the PM over Britain’s free speech laws.
You can follow all the day’s events here as we bring you live updates.
