Liveupdated

Trump UK visit live: Crowds turn out to support ‘special man’ before King Charles welcomes US president

Trump’s visit is under tight security, with four arrests made after pictures of the US president and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle

Nicole Wootton-Cane
in Windsor
,Tara Cobham,Namita Singh,Kate Devlin
Wednesday 17 September 2025 05:52 EDT
Protestors in Windsor take to streets ahead of Donald Trump's second visit to the UK

Crowds have turned out to support Donald Trump in Windsor before the King welcomes the US president.

Mr Trump will begin the schedule for his unprecedented second state visit to the UK this morning with a formal reception by Charles at Windsor Castle.

Speaking to The Independent in Windsor, Dianne, 52, from north London, said she thought Mr Trump receiving two state visits showed “what a special man he is”.

However, protesters have shown up in the Berkshire town too, as thousands are set to demonstrate against Mr Trump’s stay on the streets of London later.

In a scathing op-ed in the Guardian, London mayor Sadiq Khan lashed out at Mr Trump, branding him an “autocrat” and accusing him of “ fanning the flames of divisive, far-right politics”.

The US president’s visit is under tight security, with four arrests made near Windsor after pictures of Mr Trump and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto the castle.

Wednesday will see the president and first lady Melania Trump treated to a military parade – described by the MoD as the largest guard of honour ever at a state visit – as well as gun salutes, a joint US-UK flypast, a carriage procession, and a lavish state banquet.

Meanwhile, prime minister Keir Starmer is expected to use the visit to bolster the “special relationship”.

Full story: Sadiq Khan says US president ‘has perhaps done the most’ to encourage far right

Donald Trump and his allies have done “the most to fan the flames of divisive, far-right politics around the world in recent years”, Sir Sadiq Khan has said.

As the US president arrived in the UK for his historic second state visit, the London mayor attacked him for “scapegoating minorities, illegally deporting US citizens and deploying the military to the streets of diverse cities”.

“These actions aren’t just inconsistent with western values – they’re straight out of the autocrat’s playbook,” Sir Sadiq added.

Political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:

Sadiq Khan says Trump has fanned the flames of far-right politics

Sadiq Khan and Donald Trump have been engaged in a long-running row since the president’s first term
Tara Cobham

Tourists disappointed most of Windsor shut off for Trump's visit

The Independent’s reporter Nicole Wootton-Cane reports from Windsor:

One German tourist said today was her one day in Windsor after a long trip to the UK and she was disappointed most of the town was shut off for Trump’s visit. “It is exciting but Trump is not my friend. I will come again next year!,” she added.

Police officers stand outside the US ambassador's residence Winfield House
Police officers stand outside the US ambassador's residence Winfield House (Reuters)
Tara Cobham

How much will Donald Trump’s UK state visit cost taxpayers?

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in the UK for an “unprecedented” second state visit on Tuesday (16 September). King Charles will meet the US President on Wednesday, while the Princess of Wales will spend the day with the US First Lady at Frogmore Gardens to meet with Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Squirrels programme. Prince William and Kate will initially meet the US president and first lady at Windsor estate before they join the King and Queen for a carriage procession to the castle. The visit will include a state banquet at St George’s Hall and a day at Chequers with the Prime Minister. Trump’s first state visit in 2019 cost around £3.9 million, mostly on policing, with total expenses amounting to more than £5 million in today’s money.
Tara Cobham

Crowds turn out to support 'the big boss' Donald Trump in Windsor

The Independent’s reporter Nicole Wootton-Cane reports from Windsor:

Crowds have turned out to support Donald Trump in Windsor before the King welcomes the US president.

Richard Balding, 32, Dougie Newton, 56, and Charlie Gummer, 34, spoke to The Independent about their reasons for travelling to the Berkshire town today.

“Of course I’m here to support Trump,” Mr Newton said. “He’s the big boss, isn’t he? I like everything about him. Free speech king. I was at the march on Saturday – we look at him as our big boss. We love him.”

He said it was “a shame” Trump hadn’t spoken in parliament. “They should be bringing him here in a gold coach – they’re keeping him prisoner in the castle, aren’t they!”

(Nicole Wootton-Cane / The Independent)
Tara Cobham

Streets lining Windsor Castle grow busier

The Independent’s reporter Nicole Wootton-Cane reports from Windsor:

The streets lining Windsor Castle are growing busier as reporters and TV crews stand alongside supporters and protesters in preparation for Trump’s arrival.

Metal railings have been erected on the footpath running alongside the castle for crowds to gather despite the rain.

Police officers patrol in Windsor on Wednesday
Police officers patrol in Windsor on Wednesday (AP)
Tara Cobham

Met Police prepares for 'significant operation' with up to 50 groups to protest in London

The Metropolitan Police said it is preparing for “a significant operation” with as many as 50 protest groups expected to take part in Wednesday’s march in central London.

More than 1,600 officers will be deployed on Wednesday, including 500 assisting from other forces, Scotland Yard said.

Tara Cobham

Watch Donald Trump UK state visit live as US president to meet King at Windsor Castle

Watch day one of Donald Trump’s UK state visit live as the US president meets with the King at Windsor Castle.
Tara Cobham

Trump supporters turn out in Windsor for 'special man'

The Independent’s reporter Nicole Wootton-Cane reports from Windsor:

Dianne, 52, from north London has come to Windsor today to “show her support” for president Trump. “I think he’s trying to create world peace and promote free speech across the world,” she said.

She added she thought Trump receiving two state visits showed “what a special man he is”.

However, she said she was disappointed the visit would largely be held in private. “It’s a shame he won’t get to see how many people here love him. He’s a man of the people.”

Tara Cobham

Image of Trump and Epstein seen on vehicle in Windsor

An image of Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has been seen displayed on a vehicle in Windsor on the first day of the US president’s state visit to the UK.

It comes after pictures of Mr Trump and the late sex offender were projected onto Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening, with four people subsequently arrested.

An image of Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is seen displayed on a vehicle in Windsor on the first day of the US president’s state visit to the UK
An image of Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is seen displayed on a vehicle in Windsor on the first day of the US president’s state visit to the UK (Reuters)
Tara Cobham

Students set to walk out of classes in protest against Trump state visit

Hundreds of students are expected to walk out of universities, schools, and colleges across the UK on Wednesday to protest Donald Trump’s state visit. Socialist Students, a prominent activist group, has organised 30 local demonstrations nationwide as the US president arrives for his second visit.

Adam Gillman, a recent college graduate and national organiser for the group, said that around 200 students have committed to coordinating these local walkouts.

“I don’t know the exact number, but I would say we would see a lot of students walking out tomorrow,” he said. “It could be hundreds, it could be thousands of students walking out and that would have a big effect.”

Read more here:

Students set to walk out of classes in protest against Trump state visit

Thousands are also expected to take to the streets as part of the Stop Trump Coalition
Tara Cobham

