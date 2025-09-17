Trump UK visit live: Crowds turn out to support ‘special man’ before King Charles welcomes US president
Trump’s visit is under tight security, with four arrests made after pictures of the US president and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle
Crowds have turned out to support Donald Trump in Windsor before the King welcomes the US president.
Mr Trump will begin the schedule for his unprecedented second state visit to the UK this morning with a formal reception by Charles at Windsor Castle.
Speaking to The Independent in Windsor, Dianne, 52, from north London, said she thought Mr Trump receiving two state visits showed “what a special man he is”.
However, protesters have shown up in the Berkshire town too, as thousands are set to demonstrate against Mr Trump’s stay on the streets of London later.
In a scathing op-ed in the Guardian, London mayor Sadiq Khan lashed out at Mr Trump, branding him an “autocrat” and accusing him of “ fanning the flames of divisive, far-right politics”.
The US president’s visit is under tight security, with four arrests made near Windsor after pictures of Mr Trump and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto the castle.
Wednesday will see the president and first lady Melania Trump treated to a military parade – described by the MoD as the largest guard of honour ever at a state visit – as well as gun salutes, a joint US-UK flypast, a carriage procession, and a lavish state banquet.
Meanwhile, prime minister Keir Starmer is expected to use the visit to bolster the “special relationship”.
Donald Trump and his allies have done “the most to fan the flames of divisive, far-right politics around the world in recent years”, Sir Sadiq Khan has said.
As the US president arrived in the UK for his historic second state visit, the London mayor attacked him for “scapegoating minorities, illegally deporting US citizens and deploying the military to the streets of diverse cities”.
“These actions aren’t just inconsistent with western values – they’re straight out of the autocrat’s playbook,” Sir Sadiq added.
Political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Sadiq Khan says Trump has fanned the flames of far-right politics
Tourists disappointed most of Windsor shut off for Trump's visit
The Independent’s reporter Nicole Wootton-Cane reports from Windsor:
One German tourist said today was her one day in Windsor after a long trip to the UK and she was disappointed most of the town was shut off for Trump’s visit. “It is exciting but Trump is not my friend. I will come again next year!,” she added.
How much will Donald Trump's UK state visit cost taxpayers?
Crowds turn out to support 'the big boss' Donald Trump in Windsor
The Independent’s reporter Nicole Wootton-Cane reports from Windsor:
Crowds have turned out to support Donald Trump in Windsor before the King welcomes the US president.
Richard Balding, 32, Dougie Newton, 56, and Charlie Gummer, 34, spoke to The Independent about their reasons for travelling to the Berkshire town today.
“Of course I’m here to support Trump,” Mr Newton said. “He’s the big boss, isn’t he? I like everything about him. Free speech king. I was at the march on Saturday – we look at him as our big boss. We love him.”
He said it was “a shame” Trump hadn’t spoken in parliament. “They should be bringing him here in a gold coach – they’re keeping him prisoner in the castle, aren’t they!”
Streets lining Windsor Castle grow busier
The Independent’s reporter Nicole Wootton-Cane reports from Windsor:
The streets lining Windsor Castle are growing busier as reporters and TV crews stand alongside supporters and protesters in preparation for Trump’s arrival.
Metal railings have been erected on the footpath running alongside the castle for crowds to gather despite the rain.
Met Police prepares for 'significant operation' with up to 50 groups to protest in London
The Metropolitan Police said it is preparing for “a significant operation” with as many as 50 protest groups expected to take part in Wednesday’s march in central London.
More than 1,600 officers will be deployed on Wednesday, including 500 assisting from other forces, Scotland Yard said.
Watch Donald Trump UK state visit live as US president to meet King at Windsor Castle
Trump supporters turn out in Windsor for 'special man'
The Independent’s reporter Nicole Wootton-Cane reports from Windsor:
Dianne, 52, from north London has come to Windsor today to “show her support” for president Trump. “I think he’s trying to create world peace and promote free speech across the world,” she said.
She added she thought Trump receiving two state visits showed “what a special man he is”.
However, she said she was disappointed the visit would largely be held in private. “It’s a shame he won’t get to see how many people here love him. He’s a man of the people.”
Image of Trump and Epstein seen on vehicle in Windsor
An image of Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has been seen displayed on a vehicle in Windsor on the first day of the US president’s state visit to the UK.
It comes after pictures of Mr Trump and the late sex offender were projected onto Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening, with four people subsequently arrested.
Students set to walk out of classes in protest against Trump state visit
Hundreds of students are expected to walk out of universities, schools, and colleges across the UK on Wednesday to protest Donald Trump’s state visit. Socialist Students, a prominent activist group, has organised 30 local demonstrations nationwide as the US president arrives for his second visit.
Adam Gillman, a recent college graduate and national organiser for the group, said that around 200 students have committed to coordinating these local walkouts.
“I don’t know the exact number, but I would say we would see a lot of students walking out tomorrow,” he said. “It could be hundreds, it could be thousands of students walking out and that would have a big effect.”
Read more here:
