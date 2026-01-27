Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of The Independent’s readers, the charity Missing People is officially launching its new SafeCall service, a national lifeline designed to support the 72,000 children who go missing in the UK every year.

The launch, at 5pm today, follows this publication reaching its £165,000 fundraising target, enabling the creation of the free, confidential service to support young people who are at risk of going missing, being exploited, or who feel they have nowhere else to turn.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, an early supporter of the initiative, said: “It’s fantastic The Independent’s SafeCall campaign has raised over £165,000 to launch the new national lifeline to help reach out to more missing young people.

“This vital service is a testament to the generosity of the British public and will make an important difference.”

Since its launch, the campaign has drawn the backing of Kate McCann, Sir David Beckham, Sir Stephen Fry, Childline founder Dame Esther Rantzen and many others, who have joined The Independent in calling for better support for young people at moments of crisis.

The charity’s chief executive, Jo Youle, said: “This is what collective action can achieve, and Missing People is immensely proud to bring this service to the thousands of young people we know need it most.

“We’re so excited to launch SafeCall and deeply grateful to The Independent and its readers for making this possible. It’s incredible to know that young people across the country will now have immediate, trusted support when they’re feeling vulnerable or at risk.”

open image in gallery From left, Sir Ian Rankin, Dame Esther Rantzen, Sir Stephen Fry, and Sir David Beckham have all supported the SafeCall campaign ( Missing People/Getty )

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough for one child to get help.

Sir Stephen Fry, one of the first celebrities to back this publication’s campaign, said: “As a patron of Missing People, I couldn’t be prouder to see SafeCall launching a service to help ensure young people can get the right support, at the right time.

“SafeCall simply wouldn’t be here today without the incredible support of The Independent and its generous readers. I can’t thank you all enough. Your commitment to Missing People will be felt by young people who truly need help and understanding, for generations to come.”

Editor-in-chief of The Independent, Geordie Greig, said: “We’re delighted that SafeCall is now live, just two months after fundraising began. The groundbreaking service will mean that young people who are thinking about leaving home – or who already have done so – can receive immediate help to get them to a safe space, reuniting and rebuilding families.

“To everyone who has been part of this – our readers, supporters and the young people who helped to create SafeCall – thank you. Together, we’ve created a lasting legacy – one which will save lives every year.”

As part of the campaign, The Independent spoke to those living with the pain of an empty chair at home, people who were once missing and felt afraid and alone, and the many others who work tirelessly to ensure vulnerable children receive the help they need.

open image in gallery ‘We don’t want another lost generation of people’: J Grange went missing when he was 13 years old while struggling with undiagnosed ADHD ( J Grange )

Among them was Chereece Bateson, who disappeared 27 times in a single month as a teenager, and said that SafeCall could have changed everything for her.

“I would’ve realised I wasn’t on my own. I’d have had someone who listened, someone who advocated for me. It would’ve given me escape – what I desperately needed,” she said.

The Independent also spoke to Leon Towers, who, as a 14-year-old with nowhere to turn, went missing and was trafficked into a paedophile ring.

J Grange, who disappeared at 13 while struggling with undiagnosed ADHD and sinking into depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts, told The Independent: “The easiest option for me was to run, just run, go missing.

“If something like this had been around when I was younger, I wouldn’t have felt all the things I felt, I wouldn’t have continually gone missing. It’s very important that people donate and see this as an important cause, because we don’t want another lost generation of people going missing.”

Every 2.5 minutes, a child is reported missing in the UK, and their disappearances impact more than 430,000 people every year. On average, one of these missing children will die every week.

open image in gallery Geordie Greig: ‘Together, we’ve created a lasting legacy – one which will save lives for years to come’ ( The Independent )

The service was developed with the help and consultation of more than 80 young people, who have lived experience of what it is like to go missing.

The charity currently reaches one in every four children who are reported missing, and has set out to reach more with the launch of SafeCall.

Even without phone credit, young people will be able to reach the helpline to get non-judgemental support and advice, whether that be help in finding a safe place to stay or reconnecting them with family or carers.

Charity patron Sir Trevor McDonald said: “The launch of SafeCall is a significant moment for Missing People and, more importantly, for the young people it exists to support. Having access to clear, compassionate help at the right time can change the course of a young person’s life.

“SafeCall offers that reassurance – a steady presence when things feel uncertain or overwhelming. This service has been made possible through the generosity of The Independent and its readers, and I want to offer my genuine thanks. Your support will ensure young people are not left to face difficult moments alone.”

Dame Esther Rantzen said: “This new service means at last there is a way to enable young people to seek help with confidence and hope. Going missing is a crisis; a crucial moment to intervene and help, on young people’s terms.”

The Independent is continuing to raise funds to keep this service running. Later this year, SafeCall will also expand to include WhatsApp support and a chatbot.

Young people can access SafeCall every day via the free helpline 116 000 or through the charity’s online chat.

Please donate now to The Independent and Missing People’s SafeCall campaign, which has raised £165,000 to create a free, nationwide service helping vulnerable children find safety and support

For advice, support and options if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call the charity Missing People on 116 000. It’s free, confidential and non-judgemental. Or visit missingpeople.org.uk/get-help