Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Independent is proud to announce that the SafeCall campaign has hit its target of £165,000 to launch a new national lifeline for missing young people across the UK.

Thanks to an incredible outpouring of public support for this publication’s Christmas appeal, alongside charity Missing People, the free, round-the-clock service can now be set up to reach the 72,000 children who disappear in the UK every year.

With a young person reported missing roughly every two-and-a-half minutes, this is a national crisis that SafeCall can now tackle, offering support, safety and connection to vulnerable children when they need it most.

Jo Youle, chief executive of Missing People, said: “We want to say a heartfelt thank you to every reader, and the incredible team at The Independent, who supported the SafeCall Appeal. Your generosity, compassion, and willingness to stand alongside young people in crisis have brought us to this milestone moment.

“Thanks to you, Missing People can now build and launch SafeCall in 2026, providing confidential support to young people who feel scared, isolated, or at risk. We can be there no matter what the situation and for however long it takes. The new service will exist thanks to your generosity.

“You have helped create something that will make a real and lasting difference to young lives across the UK. We hope you will stay by our side throughout 2026. We couldn’t have done this without you.”

The news of reaching the campaign’s target comes as The Independent highlights on its Christmas Day front page the people who went missing as children or teenagers, and whose families are still desperately searching for them this festive season.

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough for one child to get help.

open image in gallery The people who went missing as children and still have not been found this Christmas. From left, top: Vera Osagiede, Luke Durbin, Lee Boxell, Jerome Thomas. Middle: Andrew Gosden, Carmel Fenech, Katrice Lee and Kadia Diane. Bottom: Jordan Ratcliffe, Alexander Sloley, Mary Flanagan and Mark Garvey ( Missing People )

Family members of children who have disappeared opened up to this publication about how “horrific” spending Christmas without a missing loved one can be.

Thinking back on the first Christmas after his 15-year-old son Lee had disappeared in 1988, Peter Boxell said: “I had hoped Lee might come home or we might hear from him – obviously I wanted him to come home for Christmas. We had an extra space at the table for him for Christmas dinner in case he came home. It was just heartbreaking.”

Alongside the generosity of our readers, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer threw his backing behind the campaign, saying that all young people “deserve safety”. His support was joined by several public figures including Missing People ambassador Kate McCann, actor and writer Sir Stephen Fry, campaigner Dame Esther Rantzen, former England football captain Sir David Beckham and presenter Lorraine Kelly.

Riot Women actor Amelia Bullmore, who also backed the campaign, said: “I’m incredibly proud to have supported this campaign, and deeply grateful to The Independent and every reader who backed it. Your generosity and belief in SafeCall means vulnerable young people across the UK will now have a safe, confidential place to turn.”

open image in gallery Peter Boxell, far left, with his son Lee, far right, and other family members during a Christmas before Lee went missing ( Peter Boxell )

Actor Sam Hoare, another early backer of the cause, added: “Thank you to The Independent and its readers for making SafeCall possible. By backing this campaign, you’ve recognised the urgent need for early, confidential support for young people at risk – and you’ve helped turn that need into real action.”

Geordie Greig, editor-in-chief of The Independent, said: “This Christmas, I want to thank our readers for something truly extraordinary. Together, you have helped us reach £165,000 for SafeCall – a lifeline for young people who are missing, frightened or in danger.

“Journalism matters most when it leads to action, and your generosity proves that compassion can still cut through the noise. If you are able to give a little more, please do. For a child who feels lost, it could mean everything.”

The campaign has not only been about launching the new service but about raising awareness – sparking debate and pushing for change on an issue that remains widespread yet under-prioritised, with more than 430,000 people overall affected each year by the disappearance of a child.

Teenagers remain the most likely to go missing, with those aged 12 to 17 accounting for 61 per cent of all incidents, yet many say there is still no service designed to meet their needs.

SafeCall will ensure missing young people, or those at risk of disappearing, can reach out in a way that feels safest to them, with anonymity guaranteed and support available at any hour. The free service will expand Missing People’s reach through a dedicated helpline, a WhatsApp channel, a 24-hour chatbot and a redesigned website offering advice written for young people.

Missing People currently reaches about one in four of the children reported missing each year – and thanks to the support of our readers, SafeCall will now reach many more.

Please donate now to The Independent and Missing People’s SafeCall campaign, which has raised £165,000 to create a free, nationwide service helping vulnerable children find safety and support.

For advice, support and options if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call the charity Missing People on 116 000. It’s free, confidential and non-judgemental. Or visit missingpeople.org.uk/get-help