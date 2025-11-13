Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir David Beckham has joined The Independent’s SafeCall campaign to support missing children, urging the public to donate to a new 24-hour service that will provide help and safety to young people in crisis.

Posting to his 88 million Instagram followers, the former England captain wrote: “It’s heartbreaking that 70,000 children go missing in the UK every year. I’m delighted to support The Independent and Missing People UK charity to help launch SafeCall, a new 24-hour lifeline for vulnerable and missing young people to find safety.”

The SafeCall campaign aims to raise £165,000 to fund a free, round-the-clock service designed with young people in mind. It will provide advice, guidance and a route to safety for children at risk of exploitation or harm.

Readers can donate to the SafeCall campaign here or by texting SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough to help one child get the support they need.

The appeal follows Sir David’s knighthood at Windsor Castle, awarded in recognition of his services to football and to charity. The honour reflects nearly two decades of humanitarian work through organisations including Unicef and Malaria No More.

A long-time advocate for children’s welfare, the 50-year-old founded the 7 Fund with Unicef to support vulnerable young people around the world, and has fronted campaigns tackling everything from child poverty to global emergencies.

The 50-year-old said he was “truly humbled and so grateful for this honour”, which was conferred at Windsor last week.

It marked the culmination of years of public service alongside a celebrated playing career that brought six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League win with Manchester United, followed by spells at Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Sir David’s endorsement adds yet more star power to the initiative, which has already received backing from Sir Stephen Fry, Dame Esther Rantzen and Britain’s biggest crime novelist Sir Ian Rankin.

Sir Stephen described SafeCall as “a beacon of hope for young people who feel lost and unseen”. He said: “Every child deserves the chance to be found, to be safe, to be heard. I’m proud that The Independent is standing with Missing People to make that happen.”

Dame Esther added: “So many young people who suffer exploitation don’t feel they can ask for help and be listened to, at a time when they are scared, alone and vulnerable. This new service means at last there is a way to enable them to seek help with confidence and hope.”

Missing People estimates that around 70,000 children are reported missing each year in the UK. Many disappear repeatedly or because of issues linked to exploitation, family breakdown, or mental health.

Jo Youle, chief executive of Missing People, said: “Children facing harm or exploitation often feel invisible. SafeCall will be shaped by their voices – offering a safe, confidential space where they’re heard, supported and protected. Built on over 30 years of experience, this new service is designed by young people for the challenges they face today. Together, we’re building a legacy of care, protection and hope. Together, we will change young lives.”

open image in gallery The former England captain was recognised for his services to sport in the King’s birthday honours ( PA )

Geordie Greig, editor-in-chief of The Independent, said: “I am so proud to launch this campaign with Missing People. With the help of our readers and supporters, we can make a real difference in tackling the crisis of missing children in this country.”

Readers can donate to the SafeCall campaign here or by texting SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough to help one child get the support they need.

For advice, support and options if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call Missing People on 116 000. The service is free, confidential and non-judgemental. Or visit www.missingpeople.org.uk/get-help.