Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has thrown his support behind The Independent’s SafeCall campaign to help reach every missing child, saying that all young people “deserve safety”.

The appeal, run with the charity Missing People, has now received more than £75,000 in donations as momentum builds behind efforts to launch a new 24-hour service for young people in crisis.

In a powerful call to action, Sir Keir hailed the campaign, saying: “Every child deserves safety and support, which is why this initiative, designed by young people with young people in mind, is so important. I commend all those working to make this service a reality and urge those who can to consider supporting this cause.”

The Independent’s goal is to raise £165,000 to fund SafeCall, a free service for young people contemplating running away, currently missing, or unsure where to turn.

The charity currently reaches about one in four of the 70,000 children reported missing each year. With readers’ support, SafeCall aims to reach many more by offering round-the-clock contact through a dedicated helpline, WhatsApp channel, chatbot and website created with young people.

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People, enough for one child to get help.

Sir Keir joins actor and writer Sir Stephen Fry, campaigner Dame Esther Rantzen, former England captain Sir David Beckham and the crime writer Sir Ian Rankin among the prominent figures backing the appeal.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer has backed The Independent’s campaign to help every missing child ( The Independent )

Missing People CEO Jo Youle said: “Having the support of the prime minister sends a powerful message to every child who feels invisible: you matter. Our new children’s and young people’s service will be a lifeline for young people at risk, giving them someone who listens and a way to find safety when they need it most.

“We’re so grateful for this endorsement and for helping us shine a light on the urgent need for services designed with young people, for young people. Thank you for standing with us and The Independent to make sure no child faces danger alone.”

In a further boost, The Independent can reveal that Royal Mail has donated £10,000 to the appeal. Greg Sage, its director of corporate affairs, said the organisation was “proud” to support Missing People. “This partnership is incredibly important to us, as it helps reunite families and loved ones during what can be an extremely difficult time,” he said.

Jet2 has also generously backed the campaign. Steve Heapy, the airline’s chief executive, said: “Thousands of children go missing every year in Britain, a reality that is both shocking and heartbreaking. At Jet2, we are proud to be supporting efforts that help young people find a route back to safety and, hopefully, back to a loving home.”

Jonathan Quin, a fintech entrepreneur who is also backing the campaign, said: “It is awful to imagine the frame of mind a child must be in to decide to run away, and awful to imagine being a parent discovering that they have. We must try to prevent more children going missing, and to help reunite those who already have. That’s why I’m happy to support this great initiative, and urge you to do the same.”

Booker Prize-nominated author Andrew O’Hagan has also endorsed the campaign, writing movingly in this publication about those who disappear without anyone reporting them missing. Recalling his work on the case of serial killer Fred West, he described asking an officer why so few of West’s victims had been reported missing. “That’s the question, isn’t it?” the officer told him. Mr O’Hagan said SafeCall would give vulnerable young people “a place to turn before their absence becomes a tragedy”.

BBC presenter Matty Price and broadcaster Anne Atkins are among others who have publicly urged readers to donate.

Geordie Greig, editor-in-chief of The Independent, said: “I am so proud to launch this campaign with Missing People. With the help of our readers and supporters, we can make a real difference in tackling the crisis of missing children in this country.”

A child is reported missing every two and a half minutes in the UK. Teenagers aged 12 to 17 make up 61 per cent of missing incidents reported to the police. While many return quickly, thousands experience exploitation, harm or trauma, and many families report feeling there is no service designed to meet their children’s needs.

open image in gallery Stephen Fry has also backed the campaign ( BBC )

SafeCall aims to change that by ensuring missing young people can reach out in the way that feels safest to them, with anonymity guaranteed and specialist support available at all hours.

Please donate now to the SafeCall campaign, launched by The Independent and charity Missing People, to help raise £165,000 to create a free service to help find new, safe futures for vulnerable children

For advice, support and options, if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call Missing People on 116 000. It’s free, confidential and non-judgemental. Or visit: missingpeople.org.uk/get-help