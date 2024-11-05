Hot water bottle injuries soar among pensioners as energy bills rise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Hot water bottle injuries have increased through the cost of living crisis as people - particularly pensioners - attempt to stay warm in winter, according to new research.

But hospitalisations for incidents related to hot water bottles surged 40 per cent in just one year, with the largest increase in cases occurring among pensioners at 69 per cent.

The study, carried out by experts at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and Southmead Hospital in Bristol, analysed data on hot water bottle burns treated in hospitals over nearly a decade.

Between January 2014 and February last year, there were nearly 6,000 reported cases across England and Wales, costing the NHS over £12 million.

Researchers suggested the surge is largely due to financially strained households seeking alternatives to traditional heating during the cost of living crisis ( PA Archive )

There was a peak during the winter of 2022 when more than 420 people received treatment for hot bottle-related injuries.

It was a significant jump from 295 the previous winter - an increase of 40 per cent. Nine in ten of these cases required surgical intervention, with nearly one in five patients needing skin grafts.

Researchers suggested the surge is largely due to financially strained households seeking alternatives to traditional heating during the cost of living crisis.

With household energy bills soaring by up to 70 per cent in 2022, largely driven by gas shortages and geopolitical tensions stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many families turned to hot water bottles for warmth.

Writing in the science journal Burns, the study authors said: “Our epidemiological study on hot water bottle-related burn injuries within the UK has shown that the dramatic rise in fuel prices, which triggered the fuel poverty crises, has coincided with a 43.4 per cent increase in hot water bottle burns incidence on the health service in one year alone.

“This alarming rise highlights the need for targeted public awareness campaigns to ensure a safe and proper use of these devices.”

Sales of these products skyrocketed by more than 200 per cent, alongside a surge in demand for electric blankets and draught excluders.

There are currently an estimated 10 million hot water bottles in use in the UK. Money savings expert Martin Lewis previously warned they expire and must be replaced every two or three years.

The warnings come after the government decided to scrap the winter fuel allowance for more than 10 million pensioners.

Campaigners argued the axing of the £300 annual payment, now available only to those on means-tested benefits, leaves many older individuals at risk.

Age UK director Caroline Abrahams said: “Many older people have told us they will not be putting their heating on this winter due to feeling under such acute financial pressure, worsened by the loss of the winter fuel payment.”

She added the implications of living in a cold home are severe, particularly for vulnerable elderly people who may already struggle with health issues like lung or heart conditions.

Ms Abrahams urged families to explore available financial support instead, adding: “Pension Credit is now means-tested and is the main pensioner benefit that qualifies you for a winter fuel payment. It’s crucial to check your entitlement.”

A government spokesperson previously said: “We are committed to supporting pensioners – with millions set to see their state pension rise by up to £1,700 this parliament through our commitment to the triple lock.

“Over a million pensioners will still receive the winter fuel payment, and our drive to boost pension credit take-up has already seen a 152 per cent increase in claims. Many others will also benefit from the £150 warm home discount to help with energy bills over winter, while our extension of the household support fund will help with the cost of food, heating and bills.”