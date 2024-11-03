Labour facing legal challenge over winter fuel payments cut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The UK’s biggest trade union has warned elderly people will die as a result of Labour’s decision to scrap winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners as it launched a legal challenge against the change.

Unite has accused the government of acting unlawfully over its move to means test the payment, which is expected to affect around 10 million pensioners.

The decision, which Rachel Reeves said was needed to plug a £22bn black hole in the public finances, will axe the payment of up to £300 for all pensioners except those in receipt of pension credit or other means-tested benefits.

Rachel Reeves blamed the change on a £22bn black hole in the public finances ( PA Wire )

But union Unite has called on the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to reverse the change, sending a pre-action protocol letter to secretary of state Liz Kendall.

It has given Ms Kendall’s department until November 7 to reverse the policy change, warning that it will ask the High Court to mount a full judicial review if not.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “People do not understand, I do not understand how a Labour government has taken away the fuel allowance of millions of pensioners just as winter approaches.

“Given the failure to rectify this in the budget, Unite has now commenced judicial review proceedings challenging the legality of the policy.

“It is not too late for Labour to register the hurt that this cruel policy has caused, step back from picking the pockets of pensioners and do the right thing.”

Unite is putting forward some of its members as case studies for the legal challenge, who it says are on low incomes in retirement but will no longer receive the payments.

It is claiming the government failed in its legal duty to refer the change to the Social Security Advisory Committee, which it did not. It also alleges the government did not consider the impact on disabled people, and has said it failed to fulfil its responsibilities under the Human Rights Act.

The measure, which Rachel Reeves unveiled in July, is set to save the Treasury around £1.5bn.

It has sparked a furious backlash from the Conservatives and left-wing Labour MPs, who have branded it cruel and unnecessary.

The legal challenge comes days after The Independent revealed ministers were engaging in a last-minute scramble to contact 120,000 vulnerable pensioners to warn them about the policy change.

The group can apply for pension credits to replace the lost winter fuel payments this year.

The DWP was contacted for comment.