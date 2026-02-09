Andrew allegedly shared confidential trade reports with Epstein

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The former Duke of York Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The US Department of Justice released emails between Andrew and the paedophile financier, who killed himself in 2019, earlier in February.

They appear to show the former duke sharing reports of his official visits to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

One November 2010 email was forwarded by Andrew just five minutes after being sent by his then-special advisor, Amir Patel.

Andrew conducted meetings and trade talks during the visits, which were made in his capacity as trade envoy in late 2010.

Additionally, on Christmas Eve 2010, Andrew looped Epstein in on a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was a friend of both Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein ( PA Wire )

Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

The messages came after Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Andrew previously told BBC’s Newsnight in 2019 he had cut off contact with the convicted paedophile in December 2010 during a visit to New York.

On 9 February 2011, Andrew told Epstein that he had visited a private equity firm the week before and “thought of you”.

Official government guidance says that the role of a trade envoy carries a duty of confidentiality regarding sensitive information.

“This may include sensitive, commercial, or political information shared about relevant markets/visits,” the guidance read.

“This duty of confidentiality will continue to apply after the expiry of their term of office. In addition, the Official Secrets Acts 1911 and 1989 will apply.”

The former duke served as the UK’s special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011.

Vince Cable, business secretary at the time, told the BBC of the emails: “I was unaware of Andrew… sharing information about investment opportunities [in Afghanistan] before, this is the first I’ve heard of it.”

The former duke features a number of times in the latest release of documents, including images apparently showing him crouched over an unidentified woman in what appears to be Epstein’s New York mansion.

In 2022, the former duke paid millions of pounds to Virginia Giuffre, his main accuser, despite claiming never to have met her.

The King later stripped him of his titles following the posthumous release of a book by Ms Giuffre, who alleges that she was trafficked by Epstein and his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, at the age of 17.

This photo released by the US Department of Justice appears to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with Virginia Giuffre, centre, and Ghislaine Maxwell

It is understood that Andrew moved out of Royal Lodge and relocated to Norfolk to a property on the King’s Sandringham estate earlier this month, reported by the Sun to be Wood Farm Cottage, where he will stay temporarily.

It is understood the former duke’s new home of Marsh Farm is not yet fully ready, but he is expected to move in by the start of April.

It was known the former prince would be moving out of Royal Lodge in the new year and the development is not thought to be linked to the latest revelations in the Epstein papers.

Andrew still has the lease for his Windsor property until October, but it is understood he has made the substantive part of his move to his new home.

However, it may take some weeks to complete and the former prince is likely to be seen at Royal Lodge on occasion.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been contacted for comment.