Jeffrey Epstein’s brother accused President Donald Trump of being involved in the late convicted sex offender’s death in a tip sent to the FBI, according to a bombshell email revealed in the Department of Justice’s release of Epstein files.

On February 22, 2023, Mark Epstein submitted an online tip to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center alleging that Epstein was murdered in his prison cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York in 2019 following his conviction on child sex offenses, rather than dying by suicide.

The Independent confirmed in a phone call with Mark Epstein on Saturday that he submitted the tip, which contained two spelling errors. As seen in the files, it was then forwarded by an unidentified Threat Intake Examiner at the FBI NTOC to a special agent.

The disgraced financier’s brother included his personal contact information and IP address in the submission, both of which are redacted in the publicly released file.

“Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in his jail cell,” the tip read. “I have reason to believe he was killed because he was about to name names. I believe Presient (sic) Trump authorized is (sic) murder.”

open image in gallery Mark Epstein accused President Donald Trump of involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s death in a February 2023 tip to the FBI ( Getty Images )

In the report’s additional information section, he added, “feel free to contact me,” noting that his relationship or connection to Jeffrey Epstein is “obvious.”

Epstein’s brother told The Independent that neither the FBI nor any other law enforcement contacted him to follow up or investigate his claim. He declined any further comment.

A White House spokesperson directed The Independent to this section of a January 3 DOJ press release after the agency published over 3 million additional pages responsive to the Epstein Files Transparency Act: “This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the Act.”

“Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” the release reads.

The Independent has contacted the FBI for comment.

Last month, Mark Epstein, a real estate developer, doubled down on his prevously claim that he believes his brother did not die by suicide.

“Jeffrey was murdered, and more autopsy facts will be coming out in February that prove it,” he told NewsNation.

“There are only three ways to die in prison,” he continued. “Suicide, natural causes or murder. And Jeff was murdered. I want to know who killed him and on whose behalf?”

In 2025, he told BBC Newsnight and NewsNation that his brother had “dirt” on powerful people, including during the 2016 election, when Jeffrey Epstein allegedly said revealing what he knew about the candidates could have canceled the election.

open image in gallery A White House spokesperson pointed to a DOJ news release that states its release of over 3 million Epstein-related pages may include false or sensational claims submitted by the public, including unfounded allegations against Trump ( Getty Images )

While Jeffrey Epstein never shared details directly, his brother said he was certain his brother also had “dirt” on Trump.

Trump called Jeffrey Epstein a "terrific guy” in a 2002 interview with New York Magazine, adding that the pair shared an affinity for beautiful women.

In 2019, after Epstein’s arrest, Trump told reporters, “I had a falling-out with him a long time ago. I haven’t spoken to him in 15 years. I was not a fan of his; that I can tell you.”

Mark Epstein also claimed that Trump's public statements about the matter were untrue.

"You could see in the emails; Trump could deny it all he wants, but it's pretty clear everything Trump says is a lie," he told NewsNation in November.