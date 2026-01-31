New Epstein file photos appear to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on floor with woman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Photos included in newly released files on paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein appear to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor crouched over a woman on the floor.

In the undated images, the royal appears to kneel on the ground as he leans over an unidentified woman, while another angle shows the woman’s abdomen being touched.

The images, among more than three million documents published by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday, have no captions and it is not known where they were taken.

open image in gallery Pictures appear to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor crouched over an unidentified woman ( US Department of Justice/PA Wire )

But they will likely put further pressure on Andrew, who has faced ongoing questions over his friendship with the late financier. The royal has always denied any wrongdoing.

Other files revealed Andrew - stripped of his royal titles over his links to the sex offender - invited Epstein for dinner at Buckingham Palace in 2010, two years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

In an email exchange dated 27 September 2010, Andrew says he is travelling back from Scotland to London, where Epstein is staying. He suggests “we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy”.

Epstein responds: "Already in london [sic]. what time woudl [sic] you like me and we will also need/ have private time."

open image in gallery Andrew appears to touch a woman's abdomen in the pictures released in the Epstein files ( US Department of Justice/PA Wire )

It is not clear whether a meeting at the palace took place. The Independent has approached Andrew and Buckingham Palace for comment.

Elsewhere in the tranche of documents, screenshots and scans appear to show the former prince agreeing to meet a “beautiful” Russian 26-year-old woman for a dinner arranged by Epstein.

In an August 2010 exchange, the financier writes: “I have a friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with.”

In response, “The Duke” replies: “Of course. I am in Geneva until the morning of 22nd but would be delighted to see her. Will she be bringing a message from you? Please give her my contact details to get in touch.”

The exchange later continues: “Great. Any other information you might know about her that might be useful to know? Like what have you told her about me and have you given her my email as well?”

open image in gallery The photos were released in the latest disclosure of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein ( PA Media )

Epstein then writes: “She 26, russian, clevere [sic] beautiful, trustworthy and yes she has your email.”

In a different exchange, which was also released on Friday, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell agreed that “Andrew” should choose to spend time with “Sarah and the kids” instead of visiting “the Island” where there would be “five stunning red heads”.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in sex-trafficking Epstein’s victims.

The messages were sent between an address named “The Invisible Man” and Maxwell in August 2002.

In an email signed “A”, the sender says: “As the planning is getting more difficult over the bank holiday weekend here I am thinking now I might join Sarah and the kids in Sotogrande for a few days which would be very important and a good thing for the girls, rather than trek across the pond.

“Please will you give me permission to do so and I am conscious of the ‘better offer’ syndrome but in this case it wouldn’t be that… I think!”

open image in gallery Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell with the late Epstein ( PA Media )

In her reply, dated 24 August 2002, Maxwell said: “Andrew sweet heart – I fully understand if you want to spend time w/Sarah and the kids. I will not be remotely offended – sad not to spend time w/you and sad not to see you but at this point w/precious holidays and few days off I agree that this idea of coming to the Island looks less appealing”.

In a follow-up email the next day, after The Invisible Man confirmed he would not be coming, Maxwell added: “No problem, (redacted), who is now coming and five other stunning red heads will all just have to play with ourselves.”

Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

One email also shows Epstein was invited to Andrew’s 50th birthday party at St James’s Palace in 2010. Sent by Andrew’s then-private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, on behalf of Andrew’s former wife, the email read: “Dear Jeffrey.

open image in gallery Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and his former wife Sarah Ferguson are both named in the files

“Beatrice, Eugenie and I (Sarah Ferguson) would love to invite you to celebrate the 50 years of Papa/Andrew.

“It will be on February 26th 2010, from 7.30pm for Drinks and for 8.30pm for Dinner, at St. James’s Palace, London.

“It will be suits and cocktail dresses, and you know me, mysterious mischief, so bring your presents, your presence and your humour!”

Epstein declined the invite, writing back: “Not able”.

The latest Epstein file dump comes after a series of disclosures in December, including an email sent from Balmoral signed “A”, which asked Maxwell for “inappropriate friends”.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

Andrew has faced allegations, which he strenuously denies, that he sexually assaulted a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein. He paid millions to Ms Giuffre to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after a disastrous BBC Newsnight interview on his friendship with the late financier. Last year the King went further, stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump is mentioned more than 3,000 times in the latest release of the Epstein files ( AP )

The documents were published after President Donald Trump, who is mentioned more than 3,000 times in the latest batch, bowed to mounting pressure to release all the files relating to Epstein.

The documents, which include more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, were released more than a month after the 19 December deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

President Trump, 79, continues to face scrutiny over his past friendship with the billionaire. However he insists he cut ties with the disgraced financier years ago and has claimed the files are a “hoax” perpetuated by Democrats to distract from his accomplishments.

He — and other prominent figures named in the files — have not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.