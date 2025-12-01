Andrew formally stripped of last remaining royal titles by King Charles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been formally stripped of his last remaining royal titles following controversy over his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles has ordered that his membership of the Order of the Garter, to which he was appointed in 2006, be removed.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s appointment as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order is also to be cancelled and annulled, records published in The London Gazette show.

Last month, the 65-year-old was stripped of both his HRH style and his prince title. He still retains his rank as a vice-admiral in the Royal Navy – but defence minister John Healey has said this is being looked at with Buckingham Palace.

open image in gallery King Charles has ordered that Andrew’s membership of the Order of the Garter be removed ( PA )

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s role in the family came to an end over growing concerns about his association with Epstein. After the palace announced that he would lose all his royal titles, it also said he would leave his Royal Lodge residence.

After it was agreed on 30 October, Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s titles were officially removed on 1 December.

The announcement read: “THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, dated 23 April 2006, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order.

“THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, dated 19 February 2011, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order.”

open image in gallery The then Duke of York takes part in a previous Order of the Garter procession ( PA )

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s coat of arms has already been moved from St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

His HRH style and his prince title were both stripped by the King in early November.

The former Duke of York’s association with Epstein piled pressure on the royal family to act. After the palace announced that he would lose all of his royal titles, it said he would leave his 30-room mansion in Windsor.

He had previously agreed to stop using his titles but had expected to remain a prince and retain his dukedom.

Damaging allegations include that he tried to get the Metropolitan Police to dig up dirt for a smear campaign against the late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year.

In a memoir written by Giuffre, released posthumously, she repeated allegations that, as a teenager, she was made to have sex with the then prince on three separate occasions. He has strenuously denied the allegations.

open image in gallery Epstein appeared to confirm in an email exchange that the photo of Mountbatten-Windsor with Virginia Giuffre was real ( PA )

Emails from 2011 re-emerged in October that showed that the then Duke of York was in contact with Epstein months after he claimed their friendship had ended.

Unsealed court documents show that he told Epstein it would be “good to catch up in person” months after Epstein was released from prison, where he had been serving a sentence for solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor now faces mounting pressure from US lawmakers to answer questions about his well-documented friendship with Epstein. Some Democrats have previously suggested he could speak over video link with a lawyer present.