Southern England braced for snow as wintry spell continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fresh weather warning is set to come into force as it is revealed that 300 properties have flooded across England since New Year’s Eve.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow covering southern counties of England from 9am until midnight on Wednesday, which could prove disruptive.

Between two and five centimetres of snow could accumulate fairly widely and as much as 10cm over higher ground, with the warning stretching as far as south London.

My sympathies go out to the people, businesses and communities impacted by the recent flooding across the country Floods Minister Emma Hardy

Weather warnings issued on Tuesday for snow and ice covering the Midlands, parts of North Wales, the North West of England, west and northern parts of Scotland as well as Northern Ireland remain in place until midday on Wednesday.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, and there could be icy patches on untreated roads, the forecaster said.

The coldest nights of the year are expected this week, with temperatures potentially reaching minus 14C on Wednesday night and minus 16C on Thursday night, both in the North East of England and Scotland, the Met Office said.

Since New Year’s Eve, the Environment Agency estimates that more than 41,000 properties have been protected across England, but at least 300 properties have flooded.

Snowmelt has brought further disruption to parts of England, particularly in the Midlands, following the heavy rainfall over the New Year that saw significant river and surface water flooding across the North West of England and Yorkshire, the Environment Agency said.

Floods minister Emma Hardy said: “My sympathies go out to the people, businesses and communities impacted by the recent flooding across the country.

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks for the vital work that the Environment Agency and emergency services are doing to keep people safe. People must continue to follow their advice and sign up for flood warnings.”

On Tuesday, more than 100 flood warnings were in force across England with people urged to remain vigilant over the coming days.

A danger-to-life warning was issued on Tuesday morning but was later removed for the River Soar near Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, where people living in caravan parks were urged by the Environment Agency to act, with a large-scale evacuation needed to save lives.

Dozens of people have been rescued by firefighters across Leicestershire since Monday, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Homeowners on Belton Road in Loughborough were stranded on the first floor of their semi-detached houses on Tuesday after rising water from the nearby Grand Union canal flooded the street.

One flood warning and six flood alerts were in place in Wales.

Hundreds of schools were closed across the UK, with road and rail links blocked.

Manchester, Bristol and Liverpool John Lennon airports were forced to suspend flights because of the conditions.