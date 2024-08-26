Support truly

A mother who went to the family day of the Notting Hill Carnival with her young child narrowly escaped death after being stabbed.

The 32-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in hospital after she was attacked at the event on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Sunday of Notting Hill Carnival is dubbed “families and children’s day” and includes a children’s parade and carnival, while bank holiday Monday is billed as “adults day”.

Three people were stabbed at the event on Sunday. A 29-year-old man remains in hospital in a non-life-threatening condition, and a 24-year-old man was discharged from hospital after his condition was assessed as non-life-threatening.

People attending the children's day parade, part of the Notting Hill Carnival celebration in west London, over the summer bank holiday weekend ( PA )

The Met has called for anyone with information about the incidents to come forward, saying: “We are tired of seeing crime scenes at Carnival.”

In a statement released on Monday, deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan, who is in charge of the policing operation, said: “Yesterday we saw the first day of Carnival marred by unacceptable violence. Three people were stabbed and we only very narrowly avoided a fatality.

“This was supposed to be ‘family day’ – a celebration suitable for all ages. One of those in hospital, a 32-year-old woman whose condition remains critical, was at Carnival with her young child.

“We are tired of saying the same words every year. We are tired of telling families that their loved ones are seriously injured, or worse. We are tired of seeing crime scenes at Carnival.

“Carnival is a community event and the vast majority of people come to celebrate, to dance, to enjoy music and have a fantastic experience.”

Children take part in the parade on Sunday’s family day ( PA )

PC Adelekan said everyone who values the carnival should “speak out and speak up about the violence” that mars the celebrations.

“Whether it is information about a previous incident now under investigation, or information about someone coming to Carnival today to commit crime, please tell us,” he added.

A total of 103 arrests were made at the event on Sunday, with 18 police officers assaulted, the force said.

Some 18 arrests were made for possession of offensive weapons, nine arrests for class-A drug possession and 13 arrests for class-B drug possession.

Sunday is billed as a family-friendly day, with children taking a central part in the celebrations ( PA )

Hundreds of thousands of people attend the carnival each year. It has been running for more than 50 years and the main parade takes place on Monday.

The celebration of Caribbean heritage, arts and culture is Europe’s biggest street party and is billed by organisers as “the greatest community-led event on the planet”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan praised the “fantastic scenes” at the carnival on Sunday. Mr Khan posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Fantastic scenes at Notting Hill Carnival today celebrating London’s Caribbean communities.

“Carnival is part of the very fabric of our city and an amazing way to bring communities together.”

More than a million people could attend Notting Hill Carnival across the three days and around 7,000 officers are on duty to police the celebrations.