Woman, 32, in life-threatening condition after three stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival

A 32 year-old woman is in a life threatening condition in hospital after being stabbed at the Notting Hill Carnival, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said on Sunday it was aware of three stabbings at the annual west London celebrations, with a 29-year-old man in hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and a 24-year-old man also stabbed whose condition had yet to be confirmed.

Fifteen officers were assaulted, although none were seriously injured, and 90 arrests had been made on Sunday, police said.

A force spokesperson said: “Hundreds of thousands of people came to Notting Hill Carnival today to enjoy a fantastic celebration.

“Our officers have been on duty working to keep them sae as part of a very carefully planned policing operation.

The Met Police said there were 90 arrests at Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday ( Getty Images )

“Regrettably, a minority came to commit crime and engage in violence.”

Sunday was billed as Children’s Day with family-friendly activities and a parade, while Monday is the climax of the weekend event when an adults’ parade takes place.

The carnival is Europe’s biggest street party and is billed by organisers as “the greatest community-led event on the planet” .

Around a million people are expected to attend over the bank holiday weekend, with about 7,000 officers on duty across the celebrations.

On Sunday night, the Met Police were granted greater search powers under a section 60 order in the carnival area.

The police said the order also gave officers the power to demand the removal of face coverings being used to conceal a person’s identity and anyone refusing can be arrested.

There were eight stabbings and 275 arrests at the 2023 event.

The carnival is Europe’s biggest street party and is billed by organisers as ‘the greatest community-led event on the planet' ( PA )

Rick Prior, chair of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said many “hard-working” officers will be giving up their bank holiday to keep revellers safe.

“We wish our hard-working colleagues a safe and secure policing operation at the Notting Hill Carnival,” he said.

“Many are missing valuable time to rest and be at home with loved ones to work across the bank holiday weekend at this demanding event.”

Earlier on Sunday, the streets of west London came alive with colour, costumes, dancing and music and thousands of revellers enjoyed the celebrations.

The annual celebration of Caribbean heritage, arts and culture has been running for more than 50 years.