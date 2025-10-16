Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.
Your support makes all the difference. Read more
The annual
Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned with a star-studded audience, featuring Sarah Jessica Parker, Madison Beer, and Jodie Turner-Smith, who cheered for this year’s lineup of Angels.
Since 1995, the company has promoted its lingerie and clothing through a fashion show complete with live musical performances where models adorned with wings are dubbed the “
Victoria’s Secret Angels.” The event, canceled in 2019 due to declining viewership and backlash over the brand's lack of inclusivity and body positivity, returned in 2024.
Law Roach hosted the 2025 Pink carpet before the real show kicked off at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, in addition to Prime Video and Amazon Live, the Amazon Shopping app, and the Amazon Live channel within the Prime Video app. This year’s lineup featured WNBA star Angel Reese and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee, the
first professional athletes to walk the runway.
Joining the WNBA player on the runway were
Barbara Palvin, Gigi Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Precious Lee and Anok Yai. Other notable appearances will include musical performances by hip-hop icon Missy Elliot, TWICE, Madison Beer and Karol G.
Here are some of the most memorable celebrity looks from the Pink carpet.
Madison Beer open image in gallery Singer Madison Beer wowed on the Pink carpet in a black lingerie-inspired look (Getty Images) open image in gallery Beer revealed on the Pink carpet that there were conversations had about wearing proper undergarments ahead of the evening, but she wanted to dress in a nod to the iconic Victoria's Secret brand (Getty Images) Sarah Jessica Parker open image in gallery Fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker opted for an all-black look on the Pink carpet. Her long blonde locks cascading down her back, Parker wore a one-shoulder asymmetrical Alexander Wang black dress paired with an oversized Dolce & Gabbana black coat and SJP black heels. Speaking on the Pink carpet, Parker said: ‘I’m not wearing anything. They’re pieces I’ve had in my closet forever’ (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Jodie Turner-Smith open image in gallery ‘Tron: Ares’ star Jodie Turner-Smith turned heads in an all-white ensemble. Her low-cut bodysuit was paired with a ruffle and fringe petticoat, complete with shiny pumps and a necklace that dips down her neckline (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) open image in gallery 'She's naked but she's classy naked,' Pink carpet host and stylist Law Roach said of Turner-Smith’s look (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Hannah Godwin open image in gallery 'The Bachelor' alum Hannah Godwin also opted for the see-through look. She paired her sheer plum-purple gown with a matching feather boa (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Jordyn Woods open image in gallery TV personality Jordyn Woods made a statement in a low-cut black and gold animal print bubble blazer dress complete with black tights (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Jessica Stam open image in gallery Model Jessica Stam wore the same gold outfit that model Claudia Schiffer wore on the runway during the 1997 show, she shared with Law Roach on the Pink carpet (Getty Images for Victoria's Secr) Ivy Getty open image in gallery Model Ivy Getty followed the see-through trend in a vintage-looking dress complete with brown undergarments (Getty Images for Victoria's Secr) Nia Sioux open image in gallery Dance Moms alum Nia Sioux opted for a silver sparkly Victoria's Secret bra, pinstripe pants that appear to be a sweatpant-trouser hybrid, and glittery open-toed shoes. Her look seems to be a nod to the fact that Victoria's Secret, known for its lingerie, has ventured further into apparel and athleisure (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Asia Monet Ray open image in gallery Another Dance Moms alum, singer Asia Monet Ray, wowed in a white gown with a plunging neckline, paired with a matching cape with a feather trim (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Hannah Berner open image in gallery Comedian and author Hannah Berner hopped on the see-through trend, opting for just a pair of black underpants under her black sheath. She completed the look with black sunglasses and heels (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Ciara Miller open image in gallery Bravo star Ciara Miller turned heads in a barely-there white ensemble. Her look is almost snake-inspired, wrapping around her neck and her hips, with fabric barely covering her chest. Perhaps most eye catching was her choice to carry a Sphynx cat purse (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Emira D'Spain open image in gallery Bravo star Emira D'Spain opted for a black corset adorned with pink lace and frills, accompanied by feather-lined gloves and over-the-knee boots. It’s a custom look made with vintage Victoria’s Secret lace, D’Spain revealed on the Pink carpet (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Amy Sedaris open image in gallery Actress and comedian Amy Sedaris was decked out in the brand's signature color, layering a pale pink frilly skirt with a slightly darker pink jacket and cheetah-print shoes. Her friend, the brand’s Executive Creative Director Adam Selman, told her to wear pink, she revealed on the Pink carpet (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Jenee Naylor open image in gallery Eyewear Designer Jenee Naylor opted for a chocolate brown ensemble. She stunned in a mini dress and threw a fur coat on top (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Nicole Sahebi open image in gallery Digital creator Nicole Sahebi chose a trendy look for the Pink carpet, with a see-through mermaid-style gown showing off a nude bra and thong (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Christina Kirkman open image in gallery Comedian Christina Kirkman also chose the see-through trend for the evening's festivities, but paired her sheer gold sheath with black underpants for a stark contrast (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Indya Moore open image in gallery Actor and model Indya Moore went full lingerie for the Pink carpet, completing her all-red look with sheer gloves (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Ellen von Unwerth open image in gallery German photographer Ellen von Unwerth sported a floral pantsuit for the occasion, accessorized by a white top tied in a bow at the neck, sunglasses, an over-the-shoulder bag, and a camera (Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments