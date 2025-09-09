Gigi Hadid says she took singing lessons during fashion month to audition for Disney film
Supermodel says she was ‘really proud’ of her audition for proposed Tangled live-action remake
Gigi Hadid revealed she auditioned for the role of Rapunzel in the proposed live-action Tangled remake before it was shelved.
In a new interview, the supermodel said that she was “really proud” of how her audition went.
“What do we do in this job anymore that scares us?” she asked in a Vogue cover story she did alongside Kendall Jenner, while talking about the audition process.
Hadid has done no major acting work, but she has appeared in multiple music videos, including Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” in 2015 and Zayn Malik’s “Pillowtalk” in 2016, and had a cameo in Ocean’s 8.
“I was really proud of my scene. The singing…I knew they were going to go with a real singer, but I’ll show you my audition scene later,” she told Jenner, adding that she took singing lessons during fashion month to prepare for her scene.
The original animated film, which saw Mandy Moore as the voice of Rapunzel, Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider, and Donna Murphy as Mother Gothel, was loosely based on the Brothers Grimm folktale Rapunzel.
Rapunzel is a princess with magical long blonde hair who is kept hidden away by Mother Gothel in a secluded tower. When an outlaw named Flynn Rider comes across Rapunzel, she accepts his help to discover the world outside her tower and find where she really comes from.
Made on a budget of $260m, the animated Tangled went on to gross $592.5m worldwide and garnered mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.
In December 2024, it was announced that the live-action remake of Tangled was in development with The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey and Thor: Love and Thunder writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson on board.
However, Disney reportedly hit pause on the live-action version of Tangled in April this year following the disappointing box office performance of big-budget remake Snow White starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.
Disney’s live-action strategy has worked out well in the past, with films like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King performing well at the box office, while some, like Dumbo, flopped.
Even with the Tangled remake cancelled, Disney still has some live-action features on their roster. A remake of the 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch was released in May, while the live-action Moana is set to release next year on 10 July.
No casting news for the Tangled live-action was announced, but the original film’s stars have put forward their suggestions for who should play the leads.
Levi suggested last year he was too old to play Rider and named Timothée Chalamet for the adaptation and Moore pitched “Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter for Rapunzel.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments