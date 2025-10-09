Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angel Reese is about to break a new record — but not on the basketball court.

The 23-year-old WNBA player will be the first-ever professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is taking place October 15 in New York City. The news comes as she’s partnering with the brand as a model, making her a Victoria's Secret Angel.

“I literally could not stop smiling!” she said in a Thursday statement to People, sharing her reaction to the news that she’s in the show. “It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment — just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel. This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for.”

The Chicago Sky star acknowledged that she’s “so proud and excited” to be the first professional athlete in the Victoria’s Secret show.

“I hope I can inspire women and girls everywhere and remind them that we can dominate in our field but also chase our goals outside of it — and for me, that’s getting to walk down fashion and entertainment’s most iconic runway,” Reese added.

open image in gallery Angel Reese set to become first professional athlete to walk in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show ( Getty Images for FLC )

According to the model, preparing for the runway show is “not that different from training and practicing for a game,” noting that it’s “all about confidence.”

“I’ve been training for both basketball and the fashion show these last couple of weeks, and I’m ready to swap my Angel Reese 1s for heels on Wednesday night!” she said.

She also plans to do her “signature tunnel walk” during the show, which “will be confident.” However, she knows that on the inside, she’ll be “freaking out with excitement.”

Last year, Reese stole the limelight while sitting in the audience of the iconic fashion show among a crowd of famous faces. She turned heads in her red crochet spaghetti-strapped dress, which was adorned with red beads, and a matching, long-sleeve sweater.

open image in gallery Angel Reese attends the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 ( Getty Images for Victoria's Secr )

She completed the look with a gold choker necklace, diamond rings, silver earrings, and a light pink lipstick, while her hair was in an updo.

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is expected to be a star-studded affair. Along with Reese, other models confirmed to be walking are Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima, Alex Consani, Anok Yai, and Joan Smalls.

Meanwhile, artists taking the stage to perform include Missy Elliott, Karol G, Madison Beer, and K-pop stars TWICE.