Jodie-Turner Smith has posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories after her ex-husband, Joshua Jackson, filed an emergency custody order.

On Friday, Jackson filed a motion claiming that Turner-Smith pulled their daughter, Juno, out of school without asking him for permission.

On Monday, the Anne Boleyn actor re-shared a post on social media of popular Disney characters, including Lotso the bear from Toy Story 3 and Hans from Frozen, who turned out to be villains.

“‘Why don’t you like that person? They seem so nice.’ You know who else seemed to be nice,” the meme from @netflixnmovies on Instagram read over the characters. “Stay safe out there,” Turner-Smith added on top of the post.

According to Jackson’s motion, obtained by multiple news outlets, he claimed his ex-wife thought it was “no big deal to force Juno to start over with a new school,” and he thought “Jodie is attempting to create a scenario where Juno travels with her rather than attending a traditional school.”

He asked the court to order that Juno continue to attend her current school through the next academic year, and that any future changes regarding her schooling require joint consent.

open image in gallery Jodie Turner-Smith shared a Disney meme with a cryptic caption on her Instagram Story ( jodiesmith/Instagram )

The Independent has reached out to Turner-Smith’s representatives for comment.

Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson after being married for three years back in 2023. The British actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, listing their date of separation as September 13, 2023.

open image in gallery ‘Stay safe out there,’ Turner-Smith’s Instagram Story read ( Getty Images )

At the time, Turner-Smith asked for joint custody of their child and didn’t want spousal support to be part of divorce proceedings. The former couple reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement.

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working. And that’s okay,” the Queen and Slim star told The Times in a February 2024 interview following their divorce.

“The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

Despite the marriage not lasting, Turner-Smith said she didn’t view the relationship as a failure. “I don’t think it’s a failure,” she said. “We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting.”

As for her future relationships, the model revealed she wanted to take the time to step back and question whether or not she’s being true to herself.

“If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us,” she added.