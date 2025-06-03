Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh’s new name revealed after she dropped Pitt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh has debuted a brand new moniker after filing to drop her father’s last name after her 18th birthday.

On Thursday, the 19-year-old attended the launch of fashion designer Isabel Marant’s capsule collection with Net-A-Porter. The musician Luella also performed her newest single, “Naïve,” at the event with Keoni Rose and Tako Suzuko alongside her as her dancers. The choreographer was none other than Shiloh herself.

However, instead of her given name, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, the young star was listed as “Shi Joli” on a press release obtained by PageSix.

The fourth-oldest child of the two actors first announced she had filed to change her name shortly after her 18th birthday, telling the Los Angeles Times that she had begun the name-changing process in the state of California.

According to California law, one must have the name-change legal forms published in a newspaper ad for one month, and once published, the request will show up in the legal notice section of the paper; only then can a judge approve a petition to change one’s name.

In the announcement, she revealed that she was filing to change her name to “Shiloh Jolie,” dropping her father’s last name altogether. According to TMZ, Shiloh’s documents were filed on her 18th birthday, May 27, 2024.

Many of Jolie and Pitt’s children have forgone their father’s name, although Shiloh appears to be the first to make the change legally ( Getty Images )

She was granted legal permission to change her name in August 2024.

In addition to Shiloh, the former couple also shares sons Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, daughter Zahara, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

Shiloh isn’t the first of their six children to publicly forego their father’s last name. In the playbill for the musical The Outsiders, which the Eternals actor produced with the assistance of Vivienne, People confirmed that the youngest daughter was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” instead of “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.”

In a video shared by Essence in November 2023, the former couple’s eldest daughter, Zahara, introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” while joining the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College. She was seen dancing alongside her fellow sorority sisters before introducing herself, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.”

The news of Shiloh’s name comes one week after Pitt publicly commented on the lengthy divorce proceedings for the first time. The former couple finalized their settlement last December after more than eight years.

In an interview with GQ, Pitt was asked whether anything felt “different” now that the divorce is official, and whether there was a sense of “relief.”

The 61-year-old star responded: “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”